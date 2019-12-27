Three Geneva High School cheerleaders killed in a car crash Christmas evening left a small community in shock as news of the girls' tragic deaths spread on Thursday.
By Friday morning, flowers were left near the site where the Lincoln MKX was driven off the road, hitting a large oak tree in a wooded area off Westville Avenue.
Plans were formed to host two balloon releases: one for the city of Geneva and another for anyone to attend who would like to join together to remember the girls: Cassidy Dunn, Addyson Martin, and Emilee Fain.
The balloon release, organized by Samantha Matthews, will take place on Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. at Robert Fowler Park, commonly referred to as "the junction." Lee Peters will deliver a sermon.
"I was just trying to do something for our little town," said Matthews, who decided to organize the event after being encouraged by her brothers who attended Geneva High School. Matthews said she only knew the girls in passing.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a balloon, or paper lantern, to release.
Three funeral services will take place at First Baptist Church of Geneva for each of the girls on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday; each will be at 3 p.m.
Geneva City School Superintendent Ron Snell issued a statement Thursday posted on the district's Facebook page that read:
"Geneva is a close-knit community. When one hurts, we all hurt. The goal today is for our students and our community to have an opportunity to cry, talk, pray and to find comfort together. Moving forward we will rally around the families, but for now, we need time to mourn together. We appreciate the prayers of everyone in the Wiregrass and throughout the state. We would ask that everyone continue to lift the families up in prayer and to remember our injured student who has undergone extensive surgery. The outpouring of support is an indication of the positive way that each girl lived their lives.”
Geneva Police Department investigating officer Lt. Michael McDuffie said he has still not interviewed the two survivors in the crash. One was reportedly airlifted to a Birmingham hospital and is still recovering from serious injuries.
He continues to believe the crash was an accident, but the investigation is ongoing.
