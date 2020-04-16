Community volunteers step up and sew masks for Southeast Health Cancer Center patients

During the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide shortage of personal protection equipment has limited the availability of masks to reduce transmission of the infection. Southeast Health Cancer Center implemented providing masks for patients and staff early during the initial uptick of cases in Alabama.
Community volunteers and churches donated masks made locally for the safety of the patients undergoing cancer treatment. Over 50 volunteers and organizations donated on numerous occasions masks which were sewn here in the Wiregrass.
“The masks helped patients feel at ease and brought a smile to patients with the fun prints and cheerful colors,” said Georgiana Faulk, RN, of Radiation Oncology. “Our patients loved knowing that local people stepped up to help them during this challenging time.”
“The ladies who gave of their time and talents to sew these masks filled a great need at a time when other resources were scarce,” said Dr. Jarrod Adkison of Radiation Oncology. “It is amazing to see our community care so much for the patients at the community hospital. Our cancer patients are among the most vulnerable, and the patients appreciate very much the love and effort that went into making these.”
Southeast Health Foundation has collected the donated personal protection equipment and thanks the community for its support and generosity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.