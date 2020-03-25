TROY — Troy University officials learned Wednesday that a student and a faculty member from Troy University’s Troy campus have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Herbert Reeves, dean of student services, sent a statement Wednesday afternoon to students, faculty and staff members that both individuals self-reported to the university and are currently in self-quarantine with no severe symptoms.
Neither is a resident of Troy or Pike County, and the student did not live in on-campus housing, according to the statement.
Neither individual has been on campus or in contact with students, faculty or staffers since the start of spring break, which was March 9-13.
“However out of an abundance of caution we wanted to inform the campus community,” the statement said. “We have been in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health about both cases, and the ADPH will investigate and contact any individuals who may be at risk of exposure to the virus.”
These are the only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among members of the university community.
Reeves and Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, will be available to answer questions from the media at a Zoom conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
