Terry Connor, a veteran newspaper executive who led The Dothan Eagle’s award-winning newsroom for 10 years early in his career, is returning to the newspaper as its editor.
Connor will replace Editor Lance Griffin, who has accepted a position with Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan, where he will serve as recreation minister.
Connor, who currently serves as regional publisher for north Alabama newspapers in Cullman, Athens, Gardendale, and Pell City for Montgomery-based CNHI, LLC, will start in Dothan on Aug. 5.
“I’m looking forward to returning to the Wiregrass and The Eagle,” Connor said. “When the opportunity to return to Dothan presented itself, it was the right place at the right time.
“I’ve often said the best job I ever had was leading The Eagle, so to say I’m excited is an understatement. The Eagle has long been a part of the fabric that binds together a great community and area, and that will continue to be its mission through the daily newspaper and growing digital platforms.”
Regional Publisher Steve Smith said Connor brings extensive media experience to Dothan. “No doubt Dothan has changed a lot since Terry left in 1997, but his leadership and understanding of community newspapers and how they continue to evolve to serve our customers will be a great asset to the newspaper and the Dothan community.”
Griffin said he was pleased to hear Connor would be returning to Dothan.
“Terry hired me when I came to the Dothan Eagle in 1996 as a sportswriter,” Griffin said. “I’m familiar with his commitment to making sure news is reported in a credible manner, to being accountable to the community, and to valuing his staff and the work it does.”
Connor, who was raised in Montgomery, began his newspaper career at the Enterprise Ledger, after graduating from Auburn University. In addition to his current position and stints in Dothan and Enterprise, Connor served as publisher at the Jackson County Floridan in Marianna, Georgia newspapers in Americus, Cordele, and Dalton, and The Norman Transcript in Oklahoma. He also served as a senior vice president and regional manager of CNHI newspapers in Mississippi, Texas, and Oklahoma from 2007 to 2014 before moving to north Alabama.
