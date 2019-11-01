Victoria Messenger with the Dothan Wolfpack Band Boosters is optimistic about the weather for the 76th National Peanut Festival.
“It’s going to be chilly, and it’s going to be a perfect time to sell our coffee and hot chocolate and cappuccino,” she said.
The boosters are operating the Pride of the Wolfpack Café alongside the Wolfpack Snack Shack at the fairgrounds. The gates opened late Friday afternoon and the fairgrounds are expected to draw about 200,000 fairgoers over 10 days.
Messenger said a lot of work went into setting up the concessions and the menus.
“We’re super excited about it,” she said. “We’ve been preparing for months for this.”
This year’s theme, “the Ultimate Roadshow Attraction,” reflects the work the boosters and other groups put into the festival that honors local peanut farmers and celebrates the harvest season.
Reithoffer Shows provides the carnival rides. The entertainment ranges from concerts to performers and attractions on the midway.
Throw in events like a demolition derby, a karate tournament, livestock shows, calf scramble and greased pig competitions capped off by a parade on Nov. 9 and you have the makings of a community celebration.
Almost 400 volunteers give countless hours throughout the year to make the festival happen. Lori Miller is with one of the traveling vendors and said the local board and volunteers have been very accommodating.
“We just came from Indiana,” she said as she walked the fairgrounds with her dog Brutis. “We go all over the states and this show in particular, the board here, is very nice.”
When a storm knocked down some big tents this week “they were right there on the spot, making sure everything was OK,” she said.
The festival has operated at the fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231 South since 1999. With exhibit buildings, an open air arena, amphitheater and agriculture complex on more than 200 acres, the fairgrounds host year-round events that promote agriculture in the Wiregrass area.
For more information on the festival, visit the website at nationalpeanutfestival.com
