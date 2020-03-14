As an outbreak grips the nation, Wiregrass industries face temporary disruption and an ambiguous outlook as the coronavirus’ impact spreads and evolves daily.
When in comes to tourism, one of area's major economic generators, Wiregrass restaurants, hotels, retail and the Dothan Regional Airport will likely feel the effects of COVID-19 in days and weeks ahead. Right now, however, area residents seeking air travel from Dothan are not affected, according to the airport’s director Adam Hartzog.
“A lot of events and activities are being canceled – that will definitely have an implication; how far-reaching it will be is to be determined,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said. “There are so many factors involved in this thing… I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel of this thing, but I know there’s a lot of uncertainty.”
In his conversations with area businesses, Parker said a primary concern is the closing of schools and the rippling impact it creates for most businesses and employees. On Friday, state officials announced that all public schools will close at the end of the day on Wednesday. The schools will remain closed for a minimum of two-and-a-half weeks.
“There’s just so much out there that you don’t even think about sometimes," Parker said.
The closing of K-12 public school statewide coincides with the Alabama Community College System and most state universities announcing the suspension of in-person classes the latter part of last week. Also, several nearby school systems in Georgia's Seminole and Early counties and Florida's Jackson County have announced closures. Additionally, several Wiregrass daycare centers have already said they will be closing and others will likely follow.
As the virus began to slow the nation, federal and state agencies are advising everyone to limit travel when possible, which has caused cancellations for sporting events and conferences. With Dothan fixed as a thoroughfare to Florida beaches, a popular Spring Break vacation destination, the recommendation will have implications on area tourism.
As of Friday, however, Hartzog said it’s business as usual at the airport besides “doubling efforts with cleaning.” The administration is being conscious of putting prospective travelers at ease, and is installing sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.
“We are taking as much caution as we can to prevent any disruption at our airport,” he said.
Hartzog said he has not observed decreases in traffic so far and the airport has not been affected by Delta’s announced temporary flight cancellations. There are still people arriving and departing the usual four times a day.
Although Delta has parked 300 planes and cut flights by 40%, including flights to continental Europe for 30 days, Delta has not yet indicated if the additional Dothan to Atlanta connection flight scheduled to be added in June will be affected at this time, Hartzog said.
As the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increase in Alabama and nationwide, local economic officials, along with residents and businesses, are waiting to see what financial assistance will be forthcoming from the state and federal government.
“I think the biggest thing is there’s obviously the uncertainty,” Parker said. “We need to continue to stay abreast of what’s happening and stay attuned to state and federal officials.”
