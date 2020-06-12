County accepting absentee ballot applications for runoff

The Houston County absentee election manager’s office is accepting applications for the July 2020 primary runoff election.
“With COVID-19, many voters will be hesitant to go to the polls, and now it is more important than ever for voters to be made aware of the process of absentee voting, deadlines, and ID requirements,” Houston County circuit clerk and absentee election manager Carla Woodall said in an email.
Applications can be obtained online at www.alabamavotes.gov or by contacting the Houston County absentee election manager’s office at 334-671-8700.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary runoff election is July 9. The last day voters can return in person their regular absentee ballot is July 13. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than July 13.
Primary election runoff day is July 14. Mailed ballots must be received no later than noon and medical emergency ballots delivered by the voter’s designee must be received no later than noon this date.
“For in-person voting, to assist in no-contact the absentee office has been moved to Room 105 of the Houston County Courthouse so no elevator access is required,” Woodall said. “Sanitizing products are available at all areas where voters cast their ballots wherein a six-foot social distancing can be maintained.”
Recent law requires all applications must be submitted with a current, valid photo ID. Absentee ballot applications must be accompanied by a copy of current, valid photo identification, unless the voter is exempt from the identification requirement. Failing to provide the identification will result in the ballot becoming a provisional ballot.
Voters who voted in the primary election can only make application for the same political party in which they voted in the primary. Voters who did not vote in the primary election must specify on their application which political party’s ballot they are requesting (Democratic or Republican).
All applications must include a reason for voting absentee and the address where the voter is currently registered to vote. Applications can only be accepted in person by the actual voter or by U.S. Mail or commercial carrier.
By law, only one application per envelope is acceptable, even if multiple voters live at the same address. Applications must be signed by the actual voter and witnessed only if the voter signs by a “mark.”
For applications received in person, upon verification, the voter will be given their ballot. For applications received by U.S. Mail or commercial carrier, upon verification, the ballot will be mailed to the address indicated on the application by the next business day.
A valid photo ID is required for the application to be processed. Upon casting an absentee ballot, the provided affidavit envelope containing the ballot must be completed in its entirety and notarized or have two witness signatures.
Return of ballots can be accepted by hand delivery by the actual voter or U.S. Mail or commercial carrier. On election days, no hand delivery is allowed and all ballots must be received by noon.
The absentee election manager’s office is in Room 105 of the Houston County Courthouse, 114 N. Oates St., Dothan. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
