Despite some rainy conditions on Nov. 23, William Roberts smiled wide as person after person greeted him on the Plains.
Roberts, an Auburn University alum, watched his beloved Tigers trounce Samford 52-0 last weekend thanks to Covenant Care’s My Wish program. Covenant Care provides hospice and other related services throughout Florida and Alabama and established the My Wish program to grant wishes valued as high as $500 to “create magical memories” for patients and their families, according to a Covenant Care press release.
According to a WDHN report, doctors diagnosed Roberts with dementia in 2013, and his health has declined in the six years since. Covenant Care social worker Cortney Crews and others worked diligently to get Roberts a trip to an Auburn game, where he even got to meet players and coaches while on the field during the trip.
Social workers work with families to record the wishes, and a My Wish team reviews them. If the wish gains approval, Covenant pursues the project.
Community members can aid in the granting of wishes through donations or the provision of services. Wishes can be viewed at mywish.org, where donations can also be placed.
Covenant applies every cent of every donation toward wishes, and donations are tax-deductible since Covenant is a nonprofit organization.
