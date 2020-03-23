This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus focusing on the local, state, regional and national level.
Update: Monday, March 23, 8:45 a.m.
Still no drive-thru testing locations in southeast Alabama; State cases remain at 157.
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama increased to 157 over the weekend, drive-thru testing locations are now operating throughout the state, although there are still none located in the Wiregrass area.
Many of these testing are located in communities where cases have been confirmed.
To date, the Alabama Department of Public Health has set up testing sites in the following counties: Hale, Montgomery, Marengo, Tuscaloosa and Elmore. Additionally, there are several hospitals and other medical professionals who have established drive-thru testing. Reports indicate ADPH will be setting up additional locations this week.
Individuals who believes they need testing should call the ADPH hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for information about where and when to go.
ADPH also recommends anyone with symptoms like fever, cough and other respiratory issues to contact their physician, rather than showing up at a hospital ER or a doctor’s office.
The state health officer has issued orders prohibiting on-site restaurant dining and non-work gatherings of more than 25 people that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is a ADPH county breakdown as of early Monday morning: Baldwin (2), Calhoun (1), Chambers (2), Cullman (2), Elmore (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (71), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (2), Lee (16), Limestone (1), Madison (16), Marion (1), Mobile (2), Montgomery (3), Shelby (17), St. Clair (3), Talladega (1), Tuscaloosa (7), Walker (1) and Washington (1).
Although the first confirmed case in the Wiregrass was reported in Dothan by Southeast Health and ADPH last week, Houston County is not listed in the ADPH’s county breakdown. The update still shows no positive tests reported in the Wiregrass. Houston County's confirmed case is an out-of-state resident, and ADPH does not lists positive tests that do not originate in the county.
Update: Monday, March 23, 8:15 a.m.
Publix to host senior-only shopping on Tuesday and Wednesday
Beginning Tuesday, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 to 8 as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over, according to a news release from the Lakeland, Fla.-based company
This change in hours will continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve seniors.
According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support seniors.
