This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus focusing on the local, state, regional and national level.
Update: Monday, March 23, 12:35 p.m.
Mobile pantry milk giveaway
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank will have a mobile pantry milk giveaway at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the back parking lot of the Food Bank.
The Food Bank will give away a truckload of milk, juice, and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no registration required.
This is a mobile pantry meaning that everyone needs to remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed, according to a news release. Food Bank staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served or the food runs out.
For more information, call the Wiregrass Area Food Bank at 334-794-9775.
Update: Monday, March 23, 11:15 a.m.
Confirmed Alabama cases rise to 167 this morning
The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Alabama increased by 10 overnight to 167, with Jefferson County reporting 79 cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced this morning.
Three other counties – Lee, Madison and Shelby – all have 17 positive cases.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is a ADPH county breakdown as of early Monday morning: Baldwin (2), Calhoun (1), Chambers (2), Cullman (2), Elmore (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (79), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (2), Lee (17), Limestone (1), Madison (17), Marion (1), Mobile (2), Montgomery (3), Shelby (17), St. Clair (3), Talladega (1), Tuscaloosa (7), Walker (1) and Washington (1).
There are still no reported deaths related to the virus in the state.
Although the first confirmed case in the Wiregrass was reported in Dothan by Southeast Health and ADPH last week, Houston County is not listed in the ADPH’s county breakdown. The update still shows no positive tests reported in the Wiregrass. Houston County's confirmed case is an out-of-state resident, and ADPH does not lists positive tests that do not originate in the county.
The state health officer has issued orders prohibiting on-site restaurant dining and non-work gatherings of more than 25 people that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people.
Update: Monday, March 23, 11 a.m.
Gov. Ivey delays state tax filings
MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced today that the state income tax filing due date is extended from April 15 to July 15, 2020.
Taxpayers can also defer state income tax payments due on April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.
“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” said Ivey. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and wellbeing of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.
“Even considering the extended filing deadline, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although the department is practicing prudent working conditions with our staff during this period, we will continue with mission-critical operations to support Alabama’s citizens. We ask for your support, understanding and patience.”
Update: Monday, March 23, 8:45 a.m.
Still no drive-thru testing locations in southeast Alabama; State cases remain at 157
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama increased to 157 over the weekend, drive-thru testing locations are now operating throughout the state, although there are still none located in the Wiregrass area.
Many of these testing are located in communities where cases have been confirmed.
To date, the Alabama Department of Public Health has set up testing sites in the following counties: Hale, Montgomery, Marengo, Tuscaloosa and Elmore. Additionally, there are several hospitals and other medical professionals who have established drive-thru testing. Reports indicate ADPH will be setting up additional locations this week.
Individuals who believes they need testing should call the ADPH hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for information about where and when to go.
ADPH also recommends anyone with symptoms like fever, cough and other respiratory issues to contact their physician, rather than showing up at a hospital ER or a doctor’s office.
The state health officer has issued orders prohibiting on-site restaurant dining and non-work gatherings of more than 25 people that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is a ADPH county breakdown as of early Monday morning: Baldwin (2), Calhoun (1), Chambers (2), Cullman (2), Elmore (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (71), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (2), Lee (16), Limestone (1), Madison (16), Marion (1), Mobile (2), Montgomery (3), Shelby (17), St. Clair (3), Talladega (1), Tuscaloosa (7), Walker (1) and Washington (1).
Although the first confirmed case in the Wiregrass was reported in Dothan by Southeast Health and ADPH last week, Houston County is not listed in the ADPH’s county breakdown. The update still shows no positive tests reported in the Wiregrass. Houston County's confirmed case is an out-of-state resident, and ADPH does not lists positive tests that do not originate in the county.
Update: Monday, March 23, 8:15 a.m.
Publix to host senior-only shopping on Tuesday and Wednesday
Beginning Tuesday, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 to 8 as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over, according to a news release from the Lakeland, Fla.-based company
This change in hours will continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve seniors.
According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.