This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus focusing on the local, state, regional and national level.
Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 6:15 p.m.
ADPH reports 386 confirmed cases
The confirmed Alabama coronavirus (COVID-19) cases chart released Wednesday afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the state is reporting 386 positive tests.
As of the report, Houston County has two reported cases and Pike County one. No other Wiregrass counties are reporting positive tests.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is the ADPH county breakdown as of Wednesday afternoon: Autauga (4), Baldwin (4), Blount (1), Butler (1), Calhoun (2), Chambers (10), Cherokee (1), Chilton (1), Clay (1), Cleburne (1), Colbert (1), Cullman (4), Dallas (2), Elmore (9), Etowah (3), Franklin (2), Houston (2), Jackson (2), Jefferson (129), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (7), Lawrence (1), Lee (40), Limestone (6), Madison (35), Marion (3), Marshall (1), Mobile (10), Montgomery (13), Morgan (5), Pickens (1), Pike (1), Russell (1), Shelby (42), St. Clair (6), Talladega (3), Tallapoosa (4), Tuscaloosa (15), Walker (9), Washington (1) and Wilcox (1).
ADPH notes it has performed 2,812 tests. There are still no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
Although Houston County has three reported cases – two at Southeast Health and one at Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation – only two cases are being reported by ADPH. It was noted earlier that when a case originates outside of the state, it’s not reported by ADPH. The first person who tested positive at Southeast Health is a Georgia resident.
ADPH has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information email address to field questions from the public about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The toll-free hotline is 800-270-7268. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. The COVID-19 general information email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 4 p.m.
Dothan implementing 'no-touch' trash collection
To mitigate possible exposure to the coronavirus, the City of Dothan Environmental Services will implement a “no-touch” policy to its collection procedures starting Monday.
The city will use automated procedures to collect all waste and recycling items. The following is a breakdown for each collection service.
Garbage household waste in the green cart:
>> All garbage collection days will remain the same.
>> All garbage will be collected exclusively by automated means. The only exception to this will be those who are currently enrolled in the city's Helping Hands Program. The Helping Hands truck will continue to provide full service to customers who are unable to bring carts to the curbside.
>> The city will no longer collect any garbage that is outside the cart. All waste must fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
>> All carts must be placed at a minimum five feet away from any structure or object (mailbox, pole, cars, etc.)
Recycling goods in blue cart:
>> All recycle collection days will remain the same.
>> All recycling will be collected exclusively by automated means. The only exception to this will be those who are currently enrolled in the city's Helping Hands Program. The Helping Hands truck will continue to provide full service to customers who are unable to bring carts to the curbside.
>> The city will no longer collect any recycling that is outside the cart. All recycling must fit inside the cart with the lid closed.
>> All carts must be placed a minimum 5 feet away from any structure or object (mailbox, pole, cars, etc.)
>> During this time, Environmental Services will not collect any of the small 15-gallon totes. If residents have a tote and would like to continue recycling efforts, please contact the city at 334-615-3820 and a recycle care will be delivered.
>> Both recycle centers will remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 2:40 p.m.
Publix to install barriers for cashiers as virus spreads
Florida-based grocery chain Publix announced it will install plexiglass barriers to protect its cashiers, joining other retailers that are installing the shields to protect employees and customers from a coronavirus infection.
The Lakeland-based supermarket chain, which has stores in Dothan, Enterprise and Troy among other Alabama cities, said Wednesday that all 1,200 locations should have the plexiglass partitions installed at the cash registers, customer service desks and pharmacies within two weeks.
Publix has joined its biggest competitors, Kroger Co. and Walmart Inc., in installing the so-called “sneeze guards.”
Grocery stores have seen their business soar as authorities urge people only to go out for essentials, prompting them to stay and cook more at home. The stores have been extremely busy and been forced to close earlier to give workers more time to clean and restock as products fly off the shelves.
Some stores have announced their employees have been infected with the COVID-19 virus. Publix announced earlier this week that an associate in Cumming, Georgia, tested positive.
By The Associated Press
Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 11 a.m.
Alabama confirmed cases now reported at 283
The confirmed Alabama coronavirus (COVID-19) cases released Wednesday morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health increased by 41 overnight to 283. Additionally, Pike County has now joined Houston County in being the only Wiregrass counties to report positive tests.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is the ADPH county breakdown as of Monday afternoon: Autauga (1), Baldwin (4), Calhoun (2), Chambers (7), Cullman (3), Elmore (9), Franklin (1), Houston (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (99), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (6), Lee (29), Limestone (6), Madison (21), Marion (1), Mobile (10), Montgomery (9), Morgan (2), Pickens (1), Pike (1), Shelby (36), St. Clair (5), Talladega (4), Tallapoosa (3), Tuscaloosa (10), Walker (8) and Washington (1).
ADPH notes it has performed 2,812 tests. There are still no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
Although Houston County has three reported cases – two at Southeast Health and one at Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation – only one case is being reported by ADPH. It was noted earlier that when a case originates outside of state, it’s not reported by ADPH. At least one person who tested positive at Southeast Health is a Georgia resident.
ADPH has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information email address to field questions from the public about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The toll-free hotline is 800-270-7268. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. The COVID-19 general information email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 7:55 a.m.
Thousands of Alabamians file for unemployment
MONTGOMERY — Thousands of Alabamians are filing for unemployment benefits, sometimes overwhelming the state application system, as the coronavirus pandemic causes workplaces to temporarily close or reduce operations.
Nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims over just two days — Sunday and Monday— according to preliminary numbers given by Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison.
Health officials have acknowledged the economic cost of mandatory closures, but say they're crucial to slow the outbreak as caseloads grow exponentially, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. People can be contagious without showing symptoms and spend days infecting others before falling ill.
Despite this, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said she was following the lead of President Donald Trump, and expressed reluctance on Tuesday to join other governors in issuing a statewide order shutting down non-essential activities.
Alabama's statewide orders include closing beaches and prohibiting on-site restaurant dining and non-work gatherings of more than 25 people where people can't stay 6-feet (2-meters) apart.
From The Associated Press
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 5:30 p.m.
Alabama confirmed cases reach 242
The confirmed Alabama coronavirus (COVID-19) cases released Tuesday afternoon by the Alabama Department of Public Health increased by 27 to 242, including Houston County still being the only Wiregrass county to report a positive test.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is the ADPH county breakdown as of Monday afternoon: Autauga (1), Baldwin (4), Calhoun (2), Chambers (5), Cullman (3), Elmore (8), Franklin (1), Houston (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (91), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (3), Lee (26), Limestone (4), Madison (21), Marion (1), Mobile (6), Montgomery (9), Morgan (2), Shelby (27), St. Clair (4), Talladega (2), Tallapoosa (2), Tuscaloosa (10), Walker (5) and Washington (1).
ADPH notes it has performed 2,321 tests. There are still no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
Although Houston County has three reported cases – two at Southeast Health and one at Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation – only one case is being reported by ADPH. It was noted earlier that when a case originates outside of state, it’s not reported by ADPH. At least one person who tested positive at Southeast Health is a Georgia resident.
ADPH has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information email address to field questions from the public about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The toll-free hotline is 800-270-7268. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. The COVID-19 general information email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 4:20 p.m.
Ivey not issuing shelter-in-place order
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday she has no plans to follow the lead of other states and issue a statewide “shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Answering questions during a teleconference with state media members along with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Ivey said she is working to strike a balance between public health and the need for state residents to return to work.
“We have no current plans to do so,” Ivey said. “We are not California, we’re not New York, we’re not even Louisiana."
She added that it’s her goal to keep the Alabama economy strong and keeping state residents healthy and safe.
Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 1:45 p.m.
Southeast Health reports its second case
A second coronavirus (COVID-19) case has been confirmed at Dothan's Southeast Health, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday. The case brings Houston County's total cases to three.
However, the hospital did not release any information about the patient.
As of Tuesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 215 positive cases of the COVID-19 in the state, including only one positive case for Houston County.
According to the Southeast Health website, the healthcare facility is reporting two confirmed cases. Additionally, the website notes the facility has 26 pending cases, and 17 cases which reported negative results for the virus.
The hospital's first case was reported last week, and that person, who is from Georgia, is still a patient, the hospital confirmed. The patient's condition was not released Tuesday.
On Monday, Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation in Dothan announced it had one patient who had tested positive and two others waiting coronavirus test results.
Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 11:20 a.m.
Love in Action seeks food, donations
Love in Action is responding to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Many people are finding themselves in need of food for their families due to the loss of jobs. Love in Action provides hot meals and a food pantry to those in need.
Due to the increase in people needing help, Love in Action is asking for assistance from those in the community who can help. The following is our current needs list:
>> Financial contributions
>> Cooked casseroles and other dishes we can serve
>> Bread, peanut butter and jelly
>> Non-perishable foods
>> Vienna sausages, beanie-weenies, and other snack items for snack bags we give to the homeless
>> Three-compartment to-go containers
>> Plastic cutlery packets containing knife, fork, and spoon
>> Napkins
Food items can be dropped off after 9 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Love in Action, 279 W. Main St. in downtown Dothan. Tax-deductible financial donations can be mailed to Love in Action, P.O. Box 85, Dothan, AL 36302, or donors can give securely online through PayPal via the donation page on our website, https://loveinactionministries.com/donate
Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 10:45 a.m.
Alabama reporting 215 cases
The list of confirmed Alabama coronavirus (COVID-19) cases released Tuesday morning from the Alabama Department of Public Health now totals 215, including Houston County as the only Wiregrass county.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is the ADPH county breakdown as of Monday afternoon: Baldwin (3), Calhoun (2), Chambers (3), Cullman (2), Elmore (8), Franklin (1), Houston (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (90), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (3), Lee (21), Limestone (2), Madison (21), Marion (1), Mobile (3), Montgomery (8), Morgan (1), Shelby (24), St. Clair (4), Talladega (1), Tallapoosa (1), Tuscaloosa (9), Walker (3) and Washington (1).
ADPH has performed 2,321 tests. There are still no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
The Houston County listing is attributed to a person testing positive for the virus in Dothan with Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation confirming Monday that one of its residents tested positive. The healthcare facility also said coronavirus test results from two other patients are still pending.
Last week, a patient at Southeast Health also tested positive. However, since that patient was from Georgia, it was not recorded in the official state cases by the ADPH's tracking system because the illness did not originate in Houston County.
ADPH has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information email address to field questions from the public about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The toll-free hotline is 800-270-7268. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. The COVID-19 general information email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Tuesday, March 24, 10:30 a.m.
Dothan closes playgrounds
Dothan Leisure services is closing all playgrounds until further notice to practice Centers for Disease Control guidelines of social distancing, which is defined as maintaining 6 foot of distance between individuals.
Along with the playground closures, the Department of Leisure Services is also closing all basketball courts and the Westgate Park fitness courts, until further notice, to help stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Updated: Monday, March 23, 6 p.m.
Confirmed Alabama cases near 200
On the list of confirmed Alabama coronavirus (COVID-19) cases released Monday afternoon showing a total of 196, Houston County is the first Wiregrass county to record a positive case.
The local listing is attributed to a person testing positive for the virus in Dothan with Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation confirming Monday that one of its residents tested positive. The healthcare facility also said coronavirus test results from two other patients are still pending.
Last week, a patient at Southeast Health also tested positive. However, since that patient was from Georgia, it was not recorded in the official state cases by the Alabama Department of Public Health's tracking system because the illness did not originate in Houston County.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is the ADPH county breakdown as of Monday afternoon: Baldwin (3), Calhoun (2), Chambers (2), Cullman (2), Elmore (6), Franklin (1), Houston (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (86), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (3), Lee (19), Limestone (1), Madison (21), Marion (1), Mobile (2), Montgomery (4), Shelby (22), St. Clair (3), Talladega (1), Tallapoosa (1), Tuscaloosa (9), Walker (3) and Washington (1).
There are still no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.
“We had three residents who were showing signs of the virus and symptoms of the coronavirus," said Extendicare’s Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase. “Three nasopharyngeal swabs were sent to a state lab for testing, one came back positive for the virus, and the other two testing are still pending.”
Chase said all three residents were placed in isolation protocol when their signs and symptoms were first noticed. When the residents’ illness gave the facility suspicion of the virus, the isolation was increased from a standard surgical mask to the N-95 mask for added protection.
ADPH has activated a statewide informational hotline and a general information email address to field questions from the public about the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The toll-free hotline is 800-270-7268. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. The COVID-19 general information email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
In addition, a toll-free phone line provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Monday, March 23, 2:45 p.m.
Dothan now has two confirmed cases
A second person has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dothan with Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation confirming Monday that one of its residents tested positive. The healthcare facility also said coronavirus test results from two other patients are still pending.
“We had three residents who were showing signs of the virus and symptoms of the coronavirus," said Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase. “Three nasopharyngeal swabs were sent to a state lab for testing, one came back positive for the virus, and the other two testing are still pending.”
Chase said all three residents were placed in isolation protocol when their signs and symptoms were first noticed. When the residents’ illness gave the facility suspicion of the virus ,the isolation was increased from a standard surgical mask to the N-95 mask for added protection.
Last week, a patient at Southeast Health tested positive. However, since the first patient was from Georgia, it was not recorded in the officials state cases by the Alabama Department of Public Health's tracking system because the illness did not originate in Houston County.
Chase said Extendicare is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“When it was mandated we stop having visitors, we did,” Chase said.
Chase said the facility is maintaining standard infection control best practices. Staff members who interacted with the patient prior to the diagnosis are also following CDC guidelines.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
Updated: Monday, March 23, 11:15 a.m.
Confirmed Alabama cases rise to 167
The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Alabama increased by 10 overnight to 167, with Jefferson County reporting 79 cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced this morning.
Three other counties – Lee, Madison and Shelby – all have 17 positive cases.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is a ADPH county breakdown as of early Monday morning: Baldwin (2), Calhoun (1), Chambers (2), Cullman (2), Elmore (6), Jackson (1), Jefferson (79), Lamar (1), Lauderdale (2), Lee (17), Limestone (1), Madison (17), Marion (1), Mobile (2), Montgomery (3), Shelby (17), St. Clair (3), Talladega (1), Tuscaloosa (7), Walker (1) and Washington (1).
There are still no reported deaths related to the virus in the state.
Although the first confirmed case in the Wiregrass was reported in Dothan by Southeast Health and ADPH last week, Houston County is not listed in the ADPH’s county breakdown. The update still shows no positive tests reported in the Wiregrass. Houston County's confirmed case is an out-of-state resident, and ADPH does not lists positive tests that do not originate in the county.
The state health officer has issued orders prohibiting on-site restaurant dining and non-work gatherings of more than 25 people that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people.
Updated: Monday, March 23, 11 a.m.
Gov. Ivey delays state tax filings
MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced today that the state income tax filing due date is extended from April 15 to July 15, 2020.
Taxpayers can also defer state income tax payments due on April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.
“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” said Ivey. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and wellbeing of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.
“Even considering the extended filing deadline, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although the department is practicing prudent working conditions with our staff during this period, we will continue with mission-critical operations to support Alabama’s citizens. We ask for your support, understanding and patience.”
