This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus focusing on the local, state, regional and national level.
Update: Thursday, March 19, 10:15 a.m.
ADPH reporting 68 confirmed cases
MONTGOMERY — Alabama's total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has increased to 68 as of Thursday morning, according to the county breakdown posted on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website.
Although the first confirmed case in the Wiregrass was reported in Dothan by Southeast Health and ADPH Wednesday, Houston County is not listed in the ADPH’s county breakdown. The update lists no positive tests reported in the Wiregrass area. Houston County's confirmed case is an out-of-state resident, and ADPH does not lists positive tests that do not originate in the county.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is a county breakdown from ADPH: Baldwin (1), Calhoun (1), Chambers (1), Elmore (5), Lee (10), Jefferson (31), Limestone (1), Madison (1), Montgomery (2), Shelby (8), St. Clair (1), Talladega (1), and Tuscaloosa (4) and Walker (1).
Typically, the ADPH updates its county tracking list around 10 each morning and again around 4 p.m.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Officials are trying to limit the spread of the virus to avoid overwhelming the health system.
Also, around Alabama on Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey re-scheduled the primary runoff election to Tuesday, July 14.
Update: Thursday, March 19, 10 a.m.
Alzheimer’s support group canceled
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group meeting on April 6 has been canceled. For more information, please call Kay Jones, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, at 334-618-7714.
Alabama Power warns of scam
Alabama Power says a scam targeting their customers over the phone is on the increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the company, the scammer claims to be a representative from Alabama Power and requests immediate payment on accounts. In some instances, scammers have altered a customer’s caller ID to falsely read Alabama Power Company.
“The No. 1 tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our Customer Service line at 1-800-245-2244,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Services Center director. “This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them, so they are confident in their account status and our process.”
Alabama Power reminds customers the representatives will never come to a home and demand payment or call customers over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.
Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will be able to show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244 and do not let him or her inside your home.
Also, the company warned, scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.
You can reach the Alabama Power Customer Service weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244. The automated voice system at 1-800-245-2244 is available to check account balances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This continues to be an ongoing story, so please check back for updates.
