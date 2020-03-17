This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus locally, nationally and worldwide.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 12:35 p.m
All events set to be held at the Dothan Opera House and Dothan Civic Center through May 10 will be rescheduled, according to Dothan Performing Arts Director Marshall Perry.
Some of those events include the Miss, Teen Miss and Little Miss Dothan pageants set for April 4 and The War and Treaty concert on May 1 – both at the Dothan Opera House – as well as the Zach Williams concert for April 9 at the Dothan Civic Center. Previously, a Gene Watson concert at the Opera House and the “Price if Right Live” at the Civic Center had been rescheduled for July.
Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for a full listing of future shows.
The Ozark Dale County Library will close effective March 18 at 3 p.m. until April 2. The library remains open today until 7 p.m., and will be open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- All regularly scheduled events, classes and programs are canceled.
- Any patron needing computer access to complete the 2020 Census only, can contact the library at 334-774-5480 to make an appointment with a staff member. This service is available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The library’s Wi-Fi network, ODCL Guest, reaches outside the library and will be available for use during this time.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 11:45 p.m.
The City of Dothan proclaimed a state of local emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak during its Tuesday meeting.
A proclamation, read during the meeting by Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, states that the emergency declaration was at the request of the director of the Emergency Management Agency and that the Dothan City Commission “does hereby find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen with said city, caused by the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), commencing on or about noon on the 17th day of March, 2020.”
State law allows the city to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the city is “affected or likely to be affected by a public calamity,” the proclamation reads.
The Dothan City Commission also removed requests of travel by city employees from Tuesday’s agenda.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 11:44 a.m.
DeFuniak Springs, Florida, City Council members voted Monday night to declare a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and to implement local measures to further enhance the safety of citizens during the outbreak.
City leaders voted to:
>> Limit travel of city workers outside of the county unless deemed absolutely necessary by the city mayor or manager;
>> Cancel all permits for outdoor events until further notice;
>> Suspend renting all city facilities until declared otherwise;
>> Cancel the Monday, March 23, City Council meeting;
>> Suspend all volunteer city board and committee meetings until May 1.
The City of DeFuniak Springs will continue to update this information and provide further announcements on its website at www.defuniaksprings.net, and on its City of DeFuniak Springs Facebook page.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 10:45 a.m
MONTGOMERY - There are now 36 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Alabama, with Jefferson County reporting 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Tuesday morning.
No confirmed cases have been reported in the Wiregrass area.
In addition to Jefferson County, here are the counties with positive tests: Baldwin (1), Elmore (2), Lee (1), Limestone (1), Madison (1), Montgomery (2), Shelby (4), St. Clair (1), Tuscaloosa (3).
Health officials are urging residents to follow safety guidelines, including frequently washing hands, staying away from anyone who is sick, do not meet in large groups, and social distancing of at least six feet in public, to reduce the possible risk of getting the virus.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 10:15 a.m
Piney Woods Arts Festival has been canceled due to recommendations for people to avoid large gatherings. The festival was planned for April 4-5 in Enterprise.
The Alabama ABC Board will close some of its stores starting at the end of business today, March 17, while keeping others open around the state.
In the Wiregrass, stores scheduled to close include those in Geneva, Headland, Clayton, Daleville and two in Dothan. The Dothan ABC store at 655 N. Oates St. will remain open as will stores in Enterprise, Troy, Eufaula and Ozark.
All ABC stores that remain open will only operate during the hours of 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of wholesale-only stores, whose hours will remain the same.
Other operational changes specifically for patron and employee safety:
>> Beginning Wednesday, March, 18, all stores will operate as “over the counter” stores in order to keep as much distance between patrons and store personnel as possible. In an effort to reduce exposure, no more than five customers will be allowed in a store at any given time.
>> Customers will not be allowed to pull their own product. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve the product(s), and bring the item(s) to the counter for check out.
>> Customers are asked to pay for their purchase with a credit card, if possible. If cash must be used, customers should place the requested amount on the counter and store personnel will return their change in the same manner.
>> Employees will be required to wear gloves. Masks are optional, at this time.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is extending all Florida driver licenses and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days.
An emergency order issued by Executive Director Terry L. Rhode extends all driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards that will expire between March 16, 2020, and April 15, 2020, for 30 days from the current expiration date. It also waives the delinquent renewal fees during the extension period for these driver licenses and identification cards.
Florida law enforcement agencies have received notification of these extensions.
For more information, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow the department on Twitter @FLHSMV, or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
The Hardee's Pro Classic Tennis Tournament held in Dothan has been canceled for April. It may be rescheduled later in the year, but it is unclear as to when or if that is possible.
The Eufaula Community Center will be closed effective March 19 and will potentially reopen April 6.
The G.R.E.AT. Graduation planned for sixth and eighth-graders at Headland Middle School on March 31 has been canceled due to the closing of all schools until April 6. The ceremony for the program, which stands of Gang Resistance Education and Training, will be rescheduled by the Headland Police Department and the school. Also, the Drunk Buster Goggle classes scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19, at Headland High School have been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 9:55 a.m.
Dollar General stores across the nation will limit the first hour of business each day to senior citizens to lessen their potential exposure to the coronavirus, company officials said Tuesday.
The stores will also roll closing times back one hour to allow workers more time to restock and clean.
The changes take effect today.
Update: Tuesday, March 17, 9:05 a.m.
MONTGOMERY — Bidding to stop the new coronavirus, public health officials in Alabama's largest county ordered restaurants to switch to take-out service only and ordered child care centers closed and nursing home visits restricted.
Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson announced the orders Monday. Seventeen of the 29 confirmed virus cases in Alabama have been detected in Jefferson County, which includes the city of Birmingham.
Wilson said the orders are for: childcare centers, preschools and private school centers with 12 or more students to close from Thursday until April 6; restaurants beginning Tuesday should not have on-site dining for one week but delivery and take-out can continue; the closure of senior citizen center activities; and for nursing homes to restrict visitation except for compassionate situations such as end of life. The order also prohibits public gatherings with more than 25 people.
Wilson said the orders can be enforced through court action if needed.
Hospitals in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa announced the opening of new testing sites.
The Alabama Department of Labor said Monday that people who miss work because they are quarantined, laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period because of the coronavirus can apply for unemployment benefits.
East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika announced a hospital employee had tested positive for that virus and was being quarantined at home. The employee had not traveled outside Lee County.
In addition to Jefferson (17) and Lee (1) counties, the ADPH website on Monday night noted confirmed cases in the following counties, Baldwin (1), Elmore (1), Limestone (1), Montgomery (2), Shelby (3) and Tuscaloosa (3).
From The Associated Press
