This a running update compiled by the Dothan Eagle concerning news and advisories related to the coronavirus focusing on the local, state, regional and national level.
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 10:30 a.m.
Cases now at 46; runoff set for July 14
MONTGOMERY — Alabama's total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has increased to 46 Wednesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health announce this morning.
Additionally, Gov. Kay Ivey has re-scheduled the primary runoff election to Tuesday, July 14.
As of the ADPH update, there are still no positive tests reported in the Wiregrass area.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jefferson County still leads all counties in reported cases. Here is a county breakdown from ADPH: Baldwin (1), Calhoun (1), Elmore (2), Lee (7), Jefferson (23), Limestone (1), Madison (1), Montgomery (2), Shelby (4), St. Clair (1), Tuscaloosa (3).
On Tuesday, officials ordered the closure of day care and senior centers in six counties near the center of the the state's coronavirus outbreak and told restaurants in those counties to end on-site dining for the next week.
The order from the Alabama Department of Public Health applies to Jefferson County, which has the highest number of cases, and the surrounding counties of Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair, and Shelby.
Private schools, day care centers and preschools serving more than 12 students in those six counties should close from Wednesday until April 6, the state said. Restaurants in those counties can offer take-out and delivery but not on-site dining for the next week.
The state also ordered nursing homes to limit visitation in those counties except for extraordinary situations such as when a person is dying. State health officials said gatherings of 25 or more people are prohibited in the six counties where a 6-foot (1.8-meter) distance cannot be maintained.
The directive marks a significant increase in the number of closures ordered by the state.
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 10:25 a.m.
Hawk-Houston events canceled
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center has canceled upcoming events due to recommendations to avoid large gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.
The center’s Pennies from Heaven Open House and Community Breakfast planned for March 28 and the annual meeting and recognition banquet set for April 9 will not be held.
For more information, call 334-792-4618.
Blue Plate offers delivery
The Blue Plate restaurant has adopted a new family meal menu and will be offering delivery within Dothan city limits on orders placed from the menu before 4 p.m.
The new family meal menu allows customers to pick out their own choice of entrée and two sides with bread, tea and the dessert of the day included. If family meal orders are placed prior to 4 p.m., customers who live in Dothan will have the option for delivery. Family meals have a set menu and cost $20 plus tax for two people and $40 plus tax for four people.
Like many eateries, the Dothan restaurant has adjusted its operating hours and general practices to protect its staff and customers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For those social distancing, Blue Plate has also added curbside pickup on to-go orders. Customers simply need to let the restaurant know they’d prefer curbside and provide the model and color of their vehicle. Customers can also pay for their order over the phone with a credit card.
New temporary hours are being implemented at both Blue Plate locations to allow for more thorough cleaning throughout the restaurants each evening.
The restaurant’s west side location near Flowers Hospital will remain closed on Saturdays, but will now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday. The south side location on Ross Clark Circle will be open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. These hours will be in effect until further notice.
Eufaula Pilgrimage canceled
The 55th annual Eufaula Pilgrimage and Tour of Homes planned for April 3-5 has been canceled.
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 9:40 a.m.
Ozark free lunches
The City of Ozark is implementing the USDA summer lunch program through its Leisure Services Department to feed children 18 years or younger.
To-go meals will be prepared and handed out at the Senior Center at 390 Carroll Avenue.
This free lunch service will begin on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 and Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Update: Wednesday, March 18, 8:25 a.m.
Confirmed cases at 39
