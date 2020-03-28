Stress and anxiety are bound to creep into the lives of even well-adjusted people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stress management pre-COVID-19 is different from stress management post-COVID-19 because, number one, we have the social distancing,” said Theolyn Miller, director of clinical services with SpectraCare Health Systems in Dothan. “We have the mandates from our medical profession to help us keep safe and keep well as much as possible that limit some of our coping skills that we would have utilized previously.”
Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic increases the level of anxiety and stress that people feel, which can vary depending on the individual, what they’re going through personally or professionally, and even where they live. Not only do people have to worry about not getting sick, Miller said people are dealing with major disruptions to their lives from possible job loss to working at home or not being able to attend church services.
Even the sight of empty store shelves is stressful.
All of that, plus the isolation from social distancing, compounds the situation for those who were dealing with anxiety disorders prior to the pandemic.
Shana Dorriety, SpectraCare’s chief nursing officer, said it’s vital to stay in contact with your therapist if you have one.
“Even if it’s just calling to speak to them on the phone because as we know long-term stress and this high-energy stress that we’re all experiencing right now can actually make your immune system more suppressed,” Dorriety said.
Stress can worsen cardiac problems and high blood pressure as well as disrupt sleep and cause digestive problems. Dorriety said people need to take care of their physical and mental health during these high-anxiety times.
Rob Fisher, Corps administrator and pastor with The Salvation Army of Dothan, is a trained emotional and spiritual care specialist and a certified grief coach. Fisher said with people constantly being bombarded with information on the coronavirus illness COVID-19, they need to make sure to take time for themselves whether it’s a long walk, reading or just sitting on the porch.
“Just taking care of yourself and doing something for you, and that’s something most of us don’t know how to do because we’ve been taking care of everybody else,” he said.
And while churches have suspended in-person services, it’s still important for people of faith to stay grounded in their beliefs, Fisher said.
“The biggest thing is really just taking time for themselves,” Fisher said. “Exercise is the biggest form of stress relief.”
SpectraCare, according to Dorriety, has made sure current clients have their medications and can still see their doctor – although steps have been taken to limit the number of people waiting in the lobby.
Miller said one of the best ways to combat fear and anxiety is to be informed and to make sure its accurate information. Although, you might want limits to how much you watch the news or read about COVID-19, she said.
“Practice things such as deep breathing, positive affirmations,” Miller said. “There is a plethora of information on the internet that helps guide you through calming activities when you feel as though your anxiety is going up.”
If you need information or help, you can visit SpectraCare.org or call the SpectraCare crisis line at 1-800-951-HELP.
Children are just as susceptible as adults, Miller and Dorriety said. It’s OK, they said, for parents to not have all the answers. They just need to reassure children that they’re going to be taken care of.
“As parents we have to be those living, breathing models for our children,” Dorriety said. “… We really have to make sure that we’re doing the good role modeling for them of how we want them to handle it.”
For the latest on coronavirus and COVID-19, visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
