Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN GENEVA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... BAY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... CALHOUN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... WALTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... HOLMES COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA... CENTRAL SEMINOLE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... * UNTIL 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/. * AT 114 PM EDT/1214 PM CDT/, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR TAYLOR TO 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BAKER, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PANAMA CITY, LYNN HAVEN, PANAMA CITY BEACH, CALLAWAY, COTTONWOOD, VERNON, BONIFAY, GENEVA, MARIANNA, SANTA ROSA BEACH, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, CHIPLEY, GRACEVILLE, SPRINGFIELD, MEXICO BEACH, HILAND PARK, EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, BRADFORD AND UNION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT/300 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA. REMAIN ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE TORNADO! TORNADOES CAN DEVELOP QUICKLY FROM SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. IF YOU SPOT A TORNADO GO AT ONCE INTO THE BASEMENT OR SMALL CENTRAL ROOM IN A STURDY STRUCTURE. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH