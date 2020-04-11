A meme floating around in recent days shows a group of women wearing housecoats in various pastel shades, with a caption that introduces this year’s Easter fashions. It’s a bittersweet nod to the unusual circumstances this season.
Easter — for that matter, the entirety of Eastertide — has always been a special time in this corner of the world. For starters, the vast majority of residents in Southeast Alabama were raised in the tradition of the Christian doctrine, and congregations on Easter Sunday would often swell to capacity. My mother, who had several closets filled with Christmas decorations and three (!) sets of holiday china, would always talk about preferring Easter to Christmas as she set out her pastel eggs and bunnies each spring. The reason? “Christmas is about Jesus’s birth, but Easter is about rebirth, and the promise of eternal life.”
One need only walk outside to understand. Shrubs and trees that have been dormant for months will have burst into a kaleidoscope. Azaleas paint the landscape with swaths of color, and dogwoods glow with white blossoms dotted with a crown of thorns, and, if one examines closely, feature what could be construed as dried blood at the tip of four petals. Or at least that’s what Mother always told us as part of the legend of the dogwood as the source of the cross used in the crucifixion. Each new blossom is a metaphor — plants that may have appeared lifeless through the winter rise anew.
The window dressing of Easter is different this year. Spring seems to have come and gone, and summer has settled in early. Churches that have the means will still have Easter services, but the message will echo around empty pews. We’re all grounded by a contagion that has burned its way across the world. Our governor, who ordered Alabamians to stay home, exempted church services from the mandate, but willingly congregating in a sanctuary in these times is tempting fate.
Our traditions have been upended. Those who look forward to sunrise services will be disappointed. None will be held this year because of the threat of COVID-19. Some congregations plan a sort of “drive-up” service, in which congregants can stay in their vehicles and receive the Easter message.
So preachers will send their messages into cyberspace, and adherents who choose will “tune in” to Facebook pages and church web sites to hear the message. What will be sorely missed is the Easter parade – the dresses, the hats, the dapper suits and bow ties.
But after the internet preaching, we’ll experience the most apparent disruption – we’re unable to gather at any of the area’s restaurants for an Easter meal, because the restaurant dining rooms are closed. Many are offering to-go options instead.
So we’ll have Easter dinners at home, egg hunts in the back yard, chocolate bunnies and jellybeans, assuming they were gathered in a rationed grocery store trip — and perhaps even a spanking new pastel house dress.
And, as always, we have the promise of eternal life.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle.
