Alabama is reporting 2,881 confirmed coronavirus cases with 20,605 tests performed.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s including information on reported deaths from coronavirus in numbers released on its website. The state said there have been 79 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 58 of those as being caused by coronavirus.
The state has a process for reviewing deaths before adding them to the official count. ADPH said a department physician reviews the records of COVID-19 patients to determine whether a death should be attributed to the virus.
ADPH is also providing a variety of demographic information related to the current cases focusing on age, sex, race and ethnicity.
The state health department reports cases per the patient's county of residence and does not report out-of-state patients in the county's overall data.
As of Friday morning, ADPH lists the following county-by-county list of confirmed cases, total tests, and deaths:
Autauga – 17 cases, 158 tests, 1 death
Baldwin – 59 cases, 789 tests, 1 death
Barbour – 7 cases, 56 tests
Bibb – 11 cases, 149 tests
Blount – 12 cases, 106 tests
Bullock – 4 cases, 23 tests
Butler – 3 cases, 56 tests
Calhoun – 54 cases, 237 tests
Chambers – 162 cases, 267 tests, 8 deaths
Cherokee – 7 cases, 65 tests
Chilton – 25 cases, 149 tests
Choctaw – 6 cases, 35 tests
Clarke – 13 cases, 121 tests
Clay – 11 cases, 66 tests
Cleburne – 12 cases, 30 tests
Coffee – 14 cases, 107 tests
Colbert – 8 cases, 239 tests, 1 death
Conecuh – 3 cases, 45 tests
Coosa – 10 cases, 29 tests
Covington – 10 cases, 94 tests
Crenshaw – 2 cases, 79 tests
Cullman – 30 cases, 222 tests, 1 death
Dale – 6 cases, 101 tests
Dallas – 10 cases, 109 tests
DeKalb – 17 cases, 207 tests
Elmore – 29 cases, 409 tests
Escambia – 5 cases, 136 tests
Etowah – 59 cases, 404 tests, 5 deaths
Fayette – 1 case, 101 tests
Franklin – 8 cases, 144 tests
Geneva – 0 cases, 49 tests (Geneva previously had 1 case reported)
Greene – 13 cases, 44 tests
Hale – 7 cases, 81 tests
Henry – 8 cases, 55 tests
Houston – 33 cases, 287 tests, 1 death (9 related deaths have been reported in the county)
Jackson – 22 cases, 154 tests, 2 deaths
Jefferson – 524 cases, 4,422 tests, 14 deaths
Lamar – 7 cases, 61 tests
Lauderdale – 20 cases, 441 tests, 3 deaths
Lawrence – 8 cases, 137 tests
Lee 206 – cases, 628 tests, 6 deaths
Limestone – 35 cases, 485 tests
Lowndes – 12 cases, 48 tests
Macon – 9 cases, 44 tests, 1 death
Madison – 177 cases, 1,084 tests, 3 deaths
Marengo – 14 cases, 143 tests, 1 death
Marion – 33 cases, 159 tests, 3 deaths
Marshall – 65 cases, 365 tests
Mobile – 356 cases, 1,631 tests, 10 deaths
Monroe – 6 cases, 70 tests, 1 death
Montgomery – 90 cases, 692 tests, 4 deaths
Morgan – 36 cases, 345 tests
Perry – 2 cases, 47 tests
Pickens – 19 cases, 107 tests
Pike – 18 cases, 187 tests
Randolph – 20 cases, 57 tests, 3 deaths
Russell – 18 cases, 101 tests
Shelby – 183 cases, 1,095 tests, 5 deaths
St. Clair – 37 cases, 281 tests
Sumter – 17 cases, 49 tests
Talladega – 30 cases, 289 tests
Tallapoosa – 48 cases, 154 tests, 2 deaths
Tuscaloosa – 90 cases, 1,609 tests
Walker – 72 cases, 278 tests
Washington – 11 cases, 42 tests, 1 death
Wilcox – 17 tests, 72 tests
Winston – 3 tests, 79 cases
