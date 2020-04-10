By the Numbers

Alabama is reporting 2,881 confirmed coronavirus cases with 20,605 tests performed.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s including information on reported deaths from coronavirus in numbers released on its website. The state said there have been 79 reported deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 58 of those as being caused by coronavirus.

The state has a process for reviewing deaths before adding them to the official count. ADPH said a department physician reviews the records of COVID-19 patients to determine whether a death should be attributed to the virus.

ADPH is also providing a variety of demographic information related to the current cases focusing on age, sex, race and ethnicity. 

The state health department reports cases per the patient's county of residence and does not report out-of-state patients in the county's overall data.

As of Friday morning, ADPH lists the following county-by-county list of confirmed cases, total tests, and deaths:

Autauga – 17 cases, 158 tests, 1 death

Baldwin – 59 cases, 789 tests, 1 death

Barbour – 7 cases, 56 tests

Bibb – 11 cases, 149 tests

Blount – 12 cases, 106 tests

Bullock – 4 cases, 23 tests

Butler – 3 cases, 56 tests

Calhoun – 54 cases, 237 tests

Chambers – 162 cases, 267 tests, 8 deaths

Cherokee – 7 cases, 65 tests

Chilton – 25 cases, 149 tests

Choctaw – 6 cases, 35 tests

Clarke – 13 cases, 121 tests

Clay – 11 cases, 66 tests

Cleburne – 12 cases, 30 tests

Coffee – 14 cases, 107 tests

Colbert – 8 cases, 239 tests, 1 death

Conecuh – 3 cases, 45 tests

Coosa – 10 cases, 29 tests

Covington – 10 cases, 94 tests

Crenshaw – 2 cases, 79 tests

Cullman – 30 cases, 222 tests, 1 death

Dale – 6 cases, 101 tests

Dallas – 10 cases, 109 tests

DeKalb – 17 cases, 207 tests

Elmore – 29 cases, 409 tests

Escambia – 5 cases, 136 tests

Etowah – 59 cases, 404 tests, 5 deaths

Fayette – 1 case, 101 tests

Franklin – 8 cases, 144 tests

Geneva – 0 cases, 49 tests (Geneva previously had 1 case reported)

Greene – 13 cases, 44 tests

Hale – 7 cases, 81 tests

Henry – 8 cases, 55 tests

Houston – 33 cases, 287 tests, 1 death (9 related deaths have been reported in the county)

Jackson – 22 cases, 154 tests, 2 deaths

Jefferson – 524 cases, 4,422 tests, 14 deaths

Lamar – 7 cases, 61 tests

Lauderdale – 20 cases, 441 tests, 3 deaths

Lawrence – 8 cases, 137 tests

Lee 206 – cases, 628 tests, 6 deaths

Limestone – 35 cases, 485 tests

Lowndes – 12 cases, 48 tests

Macon – 9 cases, 44 tests, 1 death

Madison – 177 cases, 1,084 tests, 3 deaths

Marengo – 14 cases, 143 tests, 1 death

Marion – 33 cases, 159 tests, 3 deaths

Marshall – 65 cases, 365 tests

Mobile – 356 cases, 1,631 tests, 10 deaths

Monroe – 6 cases, 70 tests, 1 death

Montgomery – 90 cases, 692 tests, 4 deaths

Morgan – 36 cases, 345 tests

Perry – 2 cases, 47 tests

Pickens – 19 cases, 107 tests

Pike – 18 cases, 187 tests

Randolph – 20 cases, 57 tests, 3 deaths

Russell – 18 cases, 101 tests

Shelby – 183 cases, 1,095 tests, 5 deaths

St. Clair – 37 cases, 281 tests

Sumter – 17 cases, 49 tests

Talladega – 30 cases, 289 tests

Tallapoosa – 48 cases, 154 tests, 2 deaths

Tuscaloosa – 90 cases, 1,609 tests

Walker – 72 cases, 278 tests

Washington – 11 cases, 42 tests, 1 death

Wilcox – 17 tests, 72 tests

Winston – 3 tests, 79 cases

