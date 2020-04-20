Dothan’s two hospitals posted increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday to push the number of reported cases to 105, according to information released by the Dothan-Houston County Joint Information Center.
Additionally, the number of deaths in Houston County increased by one to 11, which accounts for all but one coronavirus-related death in southeast Alabama.
The JIC said that Southeast Health reports its positive COVID-19 tests results at 84, and it has 34 test results pending, including 25 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 36 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 411 patients have been tested, including 293 negative test results. The hospital has reported all fatal cases in Houston County.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported it had 21 confirmed positive cases and 3 test results pending. The hospital has performed 276 tests. No COVID-related deaths have been announced by Flowers.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide reached 5,038 and approximately 45,712 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 641 hospitalizations statewide.
ADPH has reported 163 deaths, including 113 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19. The ADPH lists Houston County with two reported deaths and Covington County with one death. No other southeast Alabama counties have reported a death.
Houston County still leads all Wiregrass areas with 69 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Coffee County (63); Pike County (40); Covington County (23); Barbour County (22); Dale County (21); Henry County (18); and Geneva (4). ADPH records show the counties have performed 2,120 tests, although some tests done at private labs are likely not counted in the total.
Jefferson County leads all counties with 687 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Mobile (673); Lee (310); Shelby (273); Chambers (255); Montgomery (230); Madison (200); Tallapoosa (192); Marshall (164); Tuscaloosa (150); and Etowah (100).
