Revised COVID-19 data released Wednesday shows the combined number of confirmed cases at Dothan’s two hospitals increased by two cases compared to statistics released on Monday.
On Wednesday, the hospitals reported 111 cases – Southeast Health 86 and Flowers Hospital 25 - compared to 109 cases on Monday. In the two-day period, Southeast Health’s cases decreased by two and Flowers increased by four.
The coronavirus information is provided by Southeast Health’s website and Flowers information is gathered by the Dothan-Houston County Joint Information Center.
Case totals across the state have seen some minor data adjustments as previously-reported tests are reviewed and verified.
One example of a change happened Wednesday, when the Alabama Department of Public Health notified Coffee County that a death reported there a day earlier was an error and removed. Statistical information is attributed to the county of residence for state residents, and out-of-state patients fall in a separate category.
Additionally, on Wednesday, Southeast Health reported its positive COVID-19 tests results at 86, and it has 25 test results pending, including 12 inpatients. The hospital has discharged 38 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 433 patients have been tested, including 321 negative test results. The hospital has reported 11 deaths.
Flowers reported it had 25 confirmed positive cases and 14 test results pending. The hospital has performed 319 tests. No COVID-related deaths have been announced by Flowers.
As of 5:15 p.m. Monday, the ADPH said the confirmed cases statewide reached 5,572 and approximately 48,387 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 730 hospitalizations across the state.
ADPH has reported 195 deaths, including 178 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19.
Houston still leads all Wiregrass counties with 75 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Coffee County (73), Pike County (50), Barbour County (29), Covington County (27), Dale County (22), Henry County (20), and Geneva (4). ADPH records show the counties have performed 2,350 tests.
