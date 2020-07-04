COVID-19 concerns lead to closings

A child care center in Rehobeth and government offices in one Wiregrass county are among temporary closings attributed to rising COVID-19 concerns.
Alabama on Thursday reported more than 1,700 new confirmed coronavirus cases as doctors and state officials expressed concern about further spread during the July Fourth holiday weekend.
Rehobeth Academy posted on its Facebook page Friday evening that it would close for at least two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The center plans to reopen July 20.
“We place the health and safety of all our children and staff at the highest level,” the post said. Center personnel plan to contact the Houston County Health Department for further guidance when it opens on Monday.
A professional cleaning company has been contacted to sanitize the center and tuition will be suspended until it reopens.
The Dale County probate office and the tag and property office, including all satellite locations, will be closed to the public starting Monday and reopen on July 20.
To contact the Dale County Probate Office, call 334-774-2754 or visit www.dalecountyprobate.com. To contact the tag and property office, call 334-774-8427 for tags, 334-774-2226 for property, or visit www.dalecountyrevenue.com.
Gov. Kay Ivey urged people to take precautions during the holiday weekend. The state saw an uptick in cases in the weeks following Memorial Day.
As of Saturday, Alabama has reported more than 42,300 cases of the new coronavirus since the pandemic began. So far, at least 984 Alabamians have died after contracting the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.