COVID-19 creates another challenge caregivers, those with dementia

People with dementia and their caregivers often face isolation. Add a viral pandemic to the equation and life becomes that much harder.
Local programs intended to make life easier and provide support for caregivers have been closed for about a month now under the state’s social distancing restrictions. Support groups have not met and respite care activities have entered the virtual world.
“Our first concern when we closed was for the caregiver,” said Katie Holland, the director of the Respite Care Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Dothan. “It was a lifeline for them… Our first concern was how are we going to get them through this or what does support look like when you can’t get to them?”
The Respite Care Ministry provides activities during the week for people with dementia, giving their caregivers a much-needed break while keeping those with dementia socially active.
The ministry has had to rethink how it provides support during the pandemic.
People with dementia, Holland said, do not understand social distancing or why their routine has changed. Volunteers make regular calls to caregivers to see what they need, and the respite ministry has started a virtual support group through Zoom.
The ministry also sends a list of activities by email each week, creating an at-home program that will hopefully help keep stress to a minimum. Activities might include a playlist of music with lyrics to sing along with or dance to. Holland said they have also videoed their volunteers doing exercises that participants can follow along with at home.
“We kind of mimicked a little bit of what the day might look like at respite care in the email,” Holland said. “We’ll give them an exercise option; we’ll give them a music option; we’ll send them a devotional; we’ll send them the brain flexors – we’ll send several games and puzzles for them to do.”
The activities are developed to be fun and keep their brains working. The weekly email provides simple activity suggestions such as walking around the house or working in a garden, and Holland said they also send them virtual trips to a museum, an aquarium or even Yellowstone.
The virtual activities are available to any caregiver whether they have someone in the respite program or not, Holland said. There are activities for each day of the week with Fridays reserved as joke day.
“We’ll send them a list of jokes,” Holland said. “It’s important to laugh; it’s just important to make sure that things don’t get too heavy and that we just remember to laugh.”
Kay Jones, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan, has been working from home during the outbreak. While the center’s support group is not meeting, Jones is mailing free caregiver packets to anyone who needs one.
“We can also talk on the phone for as long as they need to; I’m just a phone call away,” Jones said. “We’re getting phone calls every day. The longer this pandemic has been going on, the longer it continues, the more phone calls I’m receiving.”
Jones said a person with Alzheimer’s disease will pick up on any anxiety, frustration, or panic in the household.
“All of the feelings that we are feeling, the Alzheimer’s patient picks up on that and it’s harder for the caregiver,” Jones said.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recommends using Facetime or Skype to interact with others, listening or dancing to music, doing word puzzles or an art project − even folding towels −as activities that can keep someone with dementia in a routine and help set the mood for the household.
And while being informed is important, overloading on news can add to anxiety for both the caregiver and those with dementia, Jones said.
Some caregivers are reluctant to use common distractions such as a car ride or have healthcare workers or sitters come into the home, she said, adding that she’s also heard from caregivers who are looking for in-home help because their loved one’s condition has worsened during the outbreak.
Jones encouraged others to reach out to those caring for someone with dementia or to develop a buddy system where one person goes to the grocery store for multiple households.
“I think a lot of people are reaching out to help caregivers so they will not have to leave their house,” Jones said.
