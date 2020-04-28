Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made a tentative first step toward reopening the state, but said the move would be incremental, as Alabama had not reached the 14-day benchmark for declining cases.
Locally, several days passed last week without a new positive test result, but nine new cases were diagnosed over the weekend at Dothan’s two hospitals.
On Tuesday, Dothan’s largest hospital, Southeast Health, reported an increase of five cases since Monday’s report from the Joint Information Center. Tuesday’s figure was 97 positive test results for Southeast Health. Flowers Hospital’s figures will be included in the Wednesday report from JIC.
The Monday JIC report shows Southeast Health at 92 positive test results and Flowers Hospital with 32, increasing the combined cases by nine compared with Friday’s report of 115.
The JIC releases COVID-19 information for the two hospitals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Southeast Health updates data twice a day on its website.
Additionally, Southeast Health reported it has 24 coronavirus test results pending, including two inpatients. The hospital has discharged 48 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 521 patients have been tested, including 400 negative test results. The hospital has reported 13 deaths.
The last figures available from Flowers Hospital report in addition to its 32 confirmed cases, it has three test results pending. The hospital has performed 383 tests, and has reported no coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide have reached 6,687 and approximately 75,827 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 911 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has reported 242 COVID-19 deaths.
Coffee County leads all Wiregrass counties with 103 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include Houston County, 84; Pike County, 65; Barbour County, 36; Covington County, 35; Dale County, 25; Henry County, 22; and Geneva, eight.
Mobile County has eclipsed Jefferson County to lead the state with 992 confirmed cases. Jefferson County reports 852 cases. Following Jefferson with 100 or more cases are: Lee (373); Shelby (320); Marshall (311); Montgomery (296); Chambers (291); Tallapoosa (277); Madison (222); Tuscaloosa (199); Baldwin (170); Etowah (129); and Coffee (103).
