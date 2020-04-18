Key dates for the COVID-19 outbreak:
Dec. 31, 2019: Cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, China, were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). Wuhan has a population of 19 million and is the capital city of China’s Hubei province, home to 58 million people.
Jan. 7, 2020: Chinese scientists identify a new, or novel, coronavirus. Influenza and other coronaviruses are ruled out in the Wuhan cluster.
Jan. 11: China reports its first known death from the novel coronavirus.
Jan. 20: Thailand, Japan and South Korea report confirmed cases.
Jan. 21: The first confirmed case is reported in the U.S. in a Washington state man who had traveled to Wuhan.
Jan. 30: The World Health Organization declares a global public health emergency. There are more than 9,000 cases in 18 countries.
Feb. 11: The 2019 novel coronavirus is officially named SARS-CoV-2, which stands for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. WHO announced that the disease caused by the novel coronavirus will be named COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019).
Feb. 11-26: More countries confirm cases, including Egypt, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. Brazil also reports its first case.
Feb. 26: The first case of local transmission is reported in the U.S. The patient was a California man with no travel history to an outbreak area or contact with anyone known to have the virus.
Feb. 29: The U.S. records its first death to COVID-19 in Washington. The number of cases continues to rise, especially in states in the Pacific Northwest and Northeast.
March 3: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts restrictions on who can be tested.
March 6: In Dothan, hospitals begin screening for COVID-19. Statewide, COVID-19 is added to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s list of required notifiable diseases.
March 11: WHO declares the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and in a Twitter post expresses concern about the rise in cases and the level of inaction to prevent the spread.
March 13: President Donald Trump declares a national emergency. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declares that Alabama is under a public health emergency.
March 16: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that events of 50 people or more be canceled for the next eight weeks. President Trump advises Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
March 18: Southeast Health reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a Georgia resident being treated at the hospital. Gov. Kay Ivey reschedules the primary runoff election for July 14.
March 19: Italy’s death toll tops 4,000, surpassing China.
March 20: Alabama closes daycare centers and beaches and prohibits on-site dining in restaurants across the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the state are closed until April 6. New York City declared the epicenter in the U.S. for the outbreak.
March 26: Ivey announces that Alabama K-12 students will not return to schools but will instead finish the 2019-2020 school year learning at home. The U.S. now leads the world in the number of cases.
March 27: Trump signs a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law.
April 1: Southeast Health reports its first death of a patient who tested positive with COVID-19.
April 2: Global cases hit 1 million people diagnosed with COVID-19.
April 3: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues a statewide stay-at-home order until April 30. The state also orders non-essential businesses to remain closed.
April 8: Geneva County, the last county in Alabama to not have a case, reports its first confirmed COVID-19 case.
April 9: Alabama announces that it is sending out supplemental unemployment checks as part of the federal CARES stimulus package.
April 10: Houston County’s Joint Information Center asks residents to wear face coverings in public following a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Southeast Health reports its 10th death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
April 15: Southeast Health discharged the hospital’s first patient to test positive for COVID-19 after 32 days in the hospital.
April 16-17: Alabama’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 4,000 with 82 deaths statewide. Alabama Department of Public Health mobile testing sites are operating in Houston, Coffee, Henry and Barbour counties.
April 17: Fort Rucker announces it has three confirmed cases of COVID-19 but will resume full flight training on April 20. Training had been reduced due to the outbreak.
April 17: The number of confirmed COVID-19 in the Wiregrass were as follows: Barbour County, 15 cases; Coffee County, 50 cases; Covington County, 19 cases and 1 death; Dale County, 14 cases; Geneva County, 2 cases; Henry County, 15 cases; Houston County, 62 cases and 3 deaths; Pike County, 28 cases. That Alabama Department of Health lists cases and deaths by the patient’s county of residence in Alabama not where they are receiving treatment.
April 17: The Houston County Joint Information Center’s update for the local hospitals puts Southeast Health at 71 positive COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths of patients who tested positive. Flowers Hospital reported a total of 19 positive cases and no deaths. Combined, the two Dothan hospitals have performed 638 tests with 46 tests pending results.
Sources: World Health Organization; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Alabama Department of Public Health; Dothan Eagle news archives and research.
