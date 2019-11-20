After months of delays, Crunch Fitness will officially open on Thursday at 5 a.m.
The fitness company first announced the franchise was coming to the old Winn-Dixie building on West Main Street in April with a tentative opening date of August.
The business posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it had gained its certificate of occupancy required by the Alabama Building Commission and announced an open house event set for Wednesday with the official opening on Thursday.
General Manager Marcus Taylor declined to comment on the reason for the opening being delayed.
“What’s important now is that we’re opening tomorrow,” Taylor said at the open house on Wednesday.
A team member said the facility had between 3,500 and 4,000 members signed up and the memberships are expected to increase.
The 24/7 fitness center offers several price points for membership. Base membership is $9.95, similar to its competitor Planet Fitness, which starts membership at $10 monthly, for general gym access. Peak membership is $21.95 and includes Kids Crunch Babysitting for children from six months to 12 years old, access to group fitness classes, hydro massage beds, tanning beds, guest privileges and a free t-shirt.
Its Peak Results membership is the top-tier package, including the same perks as the Peak membership in addition to advanced HIIT classes, ride classes and spray tanning.
The Kids Crunch room has a time limit of two hours and opens from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. The kids area has separate spaces for infants, toddlers and older children that includes a 21-seat theater, a play gym, area for studying and completing homework, and five screens for children to play video games. Activities are designed to suit each age group.
An employee, who is CPR certified and trained in childcare, is assigned to oversee each age group at all times.
The gym itself features a personal training bar, where any member can receive a single introductory “Crunch One Kickoff” where a personal trainer can conduct a fitness assessment and recommend exercises and diet to achieve desired results.
The gym features cardio equipment that can sync to Bluetooth devices such as Apple watches or Fitbits, a hit zone with punching bags, weightlifting area with dumbbells up to 120 lbs., dry heat saunas inside locker rooms that can seat 8-10 people, and a “cocoon” – an infrared light bed.
Personal trainer Jean-Luc Cook said that it’s designed to be a “no-pressure” fitness system for members.
