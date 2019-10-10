Pending Houston County Commission approval of an agreement with the state, sections of Willie Varnum and Cumbie roads will be resurfaced next spring.
Commissioners will consider requests to repave Willie Varnum Road from County Road 33 to Eddins Road and Cumbie Road from the Geneva County line to Judge Logue Road on Tuesday. The Willie Varnum project addresses 4.91 miles of roadway, while the Cumbie Road initiative will resurface exactly 2 miles of pavement.
Chief county engineer Barkley Kirkland said the projects should let before the end of the year, with construction beginning sometime in the spring.
Federal funds will cover 80 percent of the projected costs up to a set amount, according to the agreements. That means Houston County will pay more than $166,000 for the Willie Varnum effort and $71,364.53 for the Cumbie project.
Road closure: Beginning Monday and lasting for a few weeks, various sections of Omussee Road between Alabama Highway 52 and Glen Lawrence Road will be closed for cross-drain replacements. Detours will be in place.
Kirkland advised residents to reduce traffic in the area if possible.
