Dale County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

With the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Dale County, Ozark Mayor Bob Bunting is urging residents to wear a mask in public.
As of Thursday, Dale County reported 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 65 of those cases having been reported in the last 14 days.
Bunting reported that as businesses open back up and with residents getting back to normal, the city of Ozark is continuing to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Bunting asks residents to wear a mask in public to help combat the spread of the virus. Health officials say the virus can be spread through fluid droplets expelled by a carrier when they cough, sneeze, sing, laugh, talk, or simply exhale. Many people may not know they are infected with the virus and wearing a mask is a very effective way to protect others, he said.
“Through the combined effort of wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing, we can save lives together,” Bunting said.
Dale County reports 1,943 people having been tested for the COVID-19 virus.
