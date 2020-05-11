dot generic police lights generic (2).jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

DALEVILLE — Police in Dalveille said Monday that the person who was discovered dead of an apparent gunshot wound when they responded to a vehicle accident Friday night was a suicide victim.

Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley confirmed the suicide, but did not release the victim’s name.

The vehicle accident happened when another car driving on U.S. Highway 84 near the Choctawhatchee River Bridge around 9 p.m. struck the victim’s parked car. Medley said the victim had exited the vehicle prior to the accident. No other details were released.

