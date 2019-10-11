Daleville City Schools is dismissing all students at Wyndham Elementary School and Daleville High School due to a burst in the city’s main water line early Friday morning.
An announcement posted on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. states that buses will board at the high school at 10:30 a.m. and at the elementary school at 10:45 a.m.
“We will postpone parenting day and will get you the new date as soon as it is scheduled," the announcement states.
A representative from the Daleville Water Department confirmed that workers had to shut off the water down old Hwy. 134 to fix the line. She said many streets and neighborhoods have been affected, but employees are working to get the water turned back on “soon.”
