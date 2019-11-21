Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority executive director Jamie Bienvenu vows her organization’s dream to establish a permanent farmers market didn’t go up in smoke Thursday after a major downtown fire.
The DDRA completed the purchase of the former Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream building less than two weeks ago with the intent of using the building for the basis of a permanent farmers market. Despite a large fire destroying the building located at the intersection of West Powell and North Foster streets, the DDRA will move forward with its plans, Bienvenu said.
“This was our location for our farmers market,” she said. “We looked at key gateways to downtown, and we agreed this was a perfect place. It’s a sad day to see a historical building in the condition it is in now, but we hope some of the brick can be salvaged.”
For years the Poplar Head Farmers Market has operated in tents for several summer Saturdays in the parking lot of the Dothan Civic Center. Many farmers and local officials have expressed a desire for a more permanent structure in recent years, which would provide many benefits to the area.
Bienvenu said a permanent facility would allow farmers to sell produce in various seasons. Officials have also planned to install a canning kitchen that allows farmers to convert their products into a different format, reducing waste while increasing revenue.
Officials had not touched the building as they were awaiting word from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management on whether the property needs a Phase III Brownfields study or remediation, Bienvenu said. The Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields program provides funds to evaluate properties for environmental hazards and correct them to urge economic development.
Some old tanks had been found on the Supreme Meadow Gold property, but it was unclear if they posed an environmental hazard given their age, Bienvenu said.
While some structures are salvageable following a fire, it appears very little of the Supreme Meadow Gold facility will be.
“It was a very hot fire,” she said. “The roof collapsed. A wall facing Headland Avenue collapsed. There was bowing of some of the walls that are still standing.”
Still the DDRA plans to utilize the property for a farmers market, which could mean the construction of a new facility, Bienvenu said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.