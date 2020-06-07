Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration at the Houston County Courthouse on Sunday.
The demonstration brought people together to seek police accountability and justice after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after one officer continued to kneel on his neck for almost nine minutes.
It is the second Sunday a demonstration has been held at the courthouse. Hundreds of peaceful protesters packed the area around the courthouse last Sunday afternoon in what organizers described as an opportunity for blacks and whites to come together to seek justice for Floyd.
