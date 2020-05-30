A Dothan High School assistant football coach is under the microscope after Facebook posts circulating with his name attached appears to make light of the civil unrest unfolding across the country.
Screen shots of three Facebook posts that were being shared on Saturday with the name of Timothy J. Gillespie attached read: “I just heard that no work boots, or garden implements, nor any other work related items have been stolen during the looting. Seems all the library books and the employment offices are untouched as well.”
The second post read: “Want to clear out all the crowds rioting? Tell them another stimulus check is coming tomorrow. They will run home like their hair is on fire and their asses is catching.”
A third post read: “Ok got to say it, if you answer to help solve social injustice is to burn, loot and vandalize, your a special kind of stupid. George Floyd was a tragic murder. But the police that are letting people destroy burn and loot are wrong also. These people are not protesters. They are criminals. Tear gas them, rubber bullet them, spray them with chemical water and blister their butts. But its time we 1. Took care of social injustice by putting George Floyds murderer in an electric chair. 2. Start doing what ever it takes to stop the attitude of people who loot, burn and take part in mob mentality. These are the people that actually need a knee in their neck.”
Dothan City Schools sent out a response Saturday on its Facebook site, stating: “Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards has been made aware of the social media comment of a DCS employee, and DCS administration is taking the necessary steps for appropriately handling the situation. We assure you that we are taking this situation very seriously.”
DCS did not identify the employee who is the subject of the statement.
The Facebook account where the Gillespie posts were made had been taken down Saturday afternoon.
Dothan High head football coach Smitty Grider said Saturday he has been made aware of the post.
“It does not reflect in any way the values of our football program, or me,” Grider said. “It is being dealt with. That’s basically all I can say.”
Tim Gillespie was hired last year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Dothan Wolves’ football program.
Gillespie is a 1990 graduate of Susan Moore High School in Blountsville where he played football and basketball. He played one season of football at the University of North Alabama. He has been an offensive coordinator at Hazel Green, Gadsden City and Park Crossing as well as a head coach at Lawrence County, Susan Moore, Curry, Holt and Sparkman.
The Wolves’ football program is scheduled to begin summer conditioning work on June 8.
Uh well, that reflects the sentiment of 95% of the community here so it better represent the position of our school employees.
If he did not post as an employee or agent of the school system, and if he posted on his own account and not one of the school system - it is none of the school system, board or superintendent's business. School has been out for some time, thanks to the Wuhan virus and there is no way his posts could disrupt the educational function of the school system, As the Supreme Court of the United States observed in Hazelwood 'neither students nor teachers shed their Constitutional rights at the school house door" and certainly when the school is neither involved or in session.
