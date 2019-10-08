The available medical options on Dothan’s east side will grow soon as the Digestive Health Specialists medical group plans to construct a new surgery center and office complex.
Documents submitted to the Dothan Planning Department reveal the gastroenterology practice wants to open a 22,022 square-foot outpatient surgery center called The Center for Digestive Health and an accompanying 13,311 square-foot office building near Southeast Health. The buildings are part of a partnership with Southeast Health, whose board owns the land behind the eastside Winn-Dixie, where the construction will occur.
“Like Southeast Health, we serve patients in southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle,” said Andy Franklin, Digestive Health Specialists administrator. “This new partnership will allow us to provide our patients with the latest technology in a convenient location that is easily accessed.”
“Our goal is to ensure the residents in our service area have safe and efficient care in the most appropriate setting,” added Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton. “We are excited about working with the physicians and clinical staff of Digestive Health Specialists.”
Digestive Health Specialists’ expansion will produce new jobs, but officials do not know the specific number yet. The practice currently operates two offices in Dothan, one in Enterprise, and one in Ozark.
The construction will take place in a development labeled Southeast Health Medical Park across Ross Clark Circle from Southeast Health’s main campus. The Houston County Healthcare Authority owns approximately 39 acres there and has been developing the property since mid-2018.
Infrastructure on the property should be completed at the end of the month. Crews have constructed a road that connects the park with Ross Clark Circle and East Main Street (U.S. Highway 84).
Once the state approves The Center for Digestive Health’s Certificate of Need (CON) and the city OKs development plans, construction on the facilities will begin. Officials anticipate The Center for Digestive Health will open in late 2020.
