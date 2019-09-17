The Dothan Regional Airport will host a full scale disaster exercise Thursday. The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. with three phases. The first phase will involve a simulated security threat; the second is law enforcement response to a simulated terrorist threat. The third phase, a simulated aircraft crash, will begin at 3 p.m.

The Dothan Regional Airport reminds the public this is only a training exercise. The airport will remain open throughout the training event, and there is no actual emergency or threat to the public.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments