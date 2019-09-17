The Dothan Regional Airport will host a full scale disaster exercise Thursday. The exercise will begin at 10 a.m. with three phases. The first phase will involve a simulated security threat; the second is law enforcement response to a simulated terrorist threat. The third phase, a simulated aircraft crash, will begin at 3 p.m.
The Dothan Regional Airport reminds the public this is only a training exercise. The airport will remain open throughout the training event, and there is no actual emergency or threat to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.