On Friday, Dixie Youth Baseball recommended leagues delay the start of the 2020 regular season and requested that leagues suspend games and practices until after April 4.
It’s the latest postponement as groups take measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a news release issued by Dixie Youth Baseball Commissioner William Wade, the organization will adjust its regulations regarding tournament team eligibility for the 2020 season as necessary.
“We encourage any league that chooses to not delay their season to consult with their local government, school boards and health departments before making a final decision,” the news release stated.
The news release stated that Dixie Youth Baseball will continue to monitor the situation and encouraged its leagues to follow guidelines of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov.
