Dollar General designates first hour of business to senior shoppers
BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND
Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of operation each day to senior shoppers.
According to a press release from Dollar General, the corporation decided to limit the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.
“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices," said GEO of Dollar General Corporation Todd Vasos. "During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow seniors to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
Dollar Generals are also amended store operating hours as of Tuesday, closing one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for the health and well-being of store employees.
