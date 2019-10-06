Household pets and a horse showed up Sunday at the annual Blessing of the Animals at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Dothan.
The Rev. Peter Wong and the Rev. Alice Sawyer sprinkled the pets and owners with holy water. The ceremony included prayer, singing, Bible reading and responsive reading.
Organizers collected donations (pet food, supplies and money) at the event to support the Wiregrass Humane Society. Each animal received a St. Francis of Assisi medallion.
The ceremony is held in honor of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, to give thanks for what animals mean for us and do for us.
