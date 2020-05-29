A Dothan church ministry held a drive-through parade Friday to lift the spirits of the respite care program’s elderly members and their caregivers.
Parts of Pariton Avenue and Burdeshaw Street around First United Methodist Church were blocked off to allow cars to travel through the colorful balloon-lined path.
Seniors and their caregivers were greeted by the ministry’s volunteers and administration, who were dressed elaborately, holding signs reading “We Miss You” and “We Love You” and shouting to passengers from the curb.
Katie Holland, director of FUMC’s Respite Care, said the event was organized to offer comfort to many of their members, who haven’t seen the ministry’s team since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just wanted to see them, get our eyes on them and tell them we loved them and we missed them and hopefully bring a smile to their faces, and I think we did today. I saw a lot of smiles,” Holland said. “That warmed my heart.”
The procession was quick, but volunteers said they were happy to make their members feel special, even for a short time.
FUMC Respite Care Ministry is designed to relieve the caregivers, allowing them free time so they can run errands, relax, and take care of business.
