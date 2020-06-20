Dothan father-daughter team joins engineering forces

Dothan dad Phillip Santora got his Father’s Day present a little early this year when his daughter joined his firm, Northstar Engineering.
Despite civil engineering being a male-dominated field, Gabbi Santora followed in her father’s footsteps by graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in engineering and returned to Dothan to join his firm this spring.
“Having her join the company made me so proud. She thinks about things with a different viewpoint and that’s why diversity in our field is so important. The fact that she is my daughter made it extra special,” said Santora, who founded Northstar Engineering, along with partners Lee Brown and Larry Brookins two decades ago.
A graduate of the University of South Alabama’s engineering program, Phillip knew his daughter would be a minority in the structural engineering program but had nothing but faith in her ability. He recognized her focus and attention to detail at an early age and felt certain engineering was a natural fit.
“Even as a little girl, she was very logical and really observant,” he said. “We would drive around Dothan and I would tell her about projects I worked on, like the water tower by Southside Walmart. It became a little game. She would ask, ‘Did you do that Daddy? Is that your project?’”
Although she was fascinated by the world of structure and building, Gabbi’s aspirations didn’t develop until later when she was a junior at Slocomb High School, also her dad’s alma mater. And despite her dad’s company, engineering wasn’t on her radar.
“I had always done well in math, so at a very early age I knew I would obtain a degree in the math field, I just didn't know which one,” Gabbi said. “I always thought I wanted to be an accountant, but Dad was like, ‘Gabbi, I don't think you are going to like sitting in an office all day.’ So at that point I decided to try and give this engineering thing a shot.”
Gabbi said being a woman in the structural engineering program had its challenges and being outnumbered was one of them.
“We had about 130 graduate from Alabama in the civil engineering program in the spring and the ratio for females to males was about 30/70,” she said. “It was highly competitive.”
But it was her internship at Northstar in 2018 that was eye-opening about what her dad did day to day as a civil engineer.
“I didn't truly understand everything Dad did until my summer internship,” Gabbi said. “I thought I had a pretty good grasp on everything he did, but I did not realize how extensive everything was.”
For high-school students interested in math and science, Gabbi does not sugarcoat her advice: “It is not going to be easy. You are going to have to be strong and push through even when you do not think you are truly capable anymore.”
For her, setting goals was a priority. But sharing them was actually the key to her success.
“In order for me to be able to finish the way I did, I had to set a lot of goals for myself, and I would tell people about them,” she said. “I absolutely hate to let someone down, so I felt like if I told them my goal and did not achieve it, then I would be letting them down, which we all know is not the case, but that is how I was able to get through. You will have to find something that will make you push yourself.”
For many, working in the family business could be intimidating, but Gabbi says it was a no-brainer.
“Working anywhere else was out of the question,” she said. “Honestly, I did not even think about giving another company a chance; I just always knew I would come back here. My dad and I are exactly the same person. It is honestly a little scary, but we both work extremely well together.”
