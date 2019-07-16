Dothan firefighters battle smoke, heat, and flames during a Tuesday morning vacant house fire.
A call came through Dothan-Houston County dispatch roughly at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 stating a passer-by had reported flames visible from the rear of the home located at 945 E. Selma Street.
Multiple firefighters responded, working non-stop to extinguish the fire.
According to Battalion Chief of Training and EMS Sean Gibson, just after 11 a.m. a loss-stop was issued stating the fire was extinguished, no threat is present, and the cleanup process was ready to begin.
Although firefighters battled the flames and scorching temperatures outside, Gibson stated no injuries were reported from the fire or from the heat.
Gibson credits the firefighters’ safety to the department’s Comprehensive Rehab System which was designed to promote safety for the fire department.
Dothan Police Department and the Dothan Fire Department Arson Task Force will investigate the fire.
Police said electricity and gas were no longer connected to the house, which has been vacant for some time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.