After more than two hours trying to knock down a raging fire that engulfed the old Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream building located at East Powell Street and Headland Avenue Thursday morning, firefighters have not been able to get inside to verify that the building was not occupied.
Roughly 25 Dothan firefighters battled the blaze and were still applying water to hot spots within the structure in the early afternoon. No injuries have been reported, said DFD Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge.
Shortly before 11 a.m., several Dothan Fire Departments units arrived on scene prepared to battle the blaze, and were greeted by sounds of collapse which deterred firefighters from entering.
“We are using a defensive firefighting method,” said Etheredge. “As firefighters arrived on scene, firefighters could hear noises associated with potential collapsing.”
The Dothan Fire Department ladder truck responded to the scene to assist in extinguishing the fire by spraying water on the top of the building.
A portion of the building was reported to have collapsed. Etheredge said traffic will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time until the area is cleared of first-responders and can be safely traveled.
“Once the fire is under control and firefighters can safely enter the area, we will search for anyone who might have sought shelter in the building,” Etheredge said. “The building has been vacant for some time.”
Earlier Thursday, prior to the fire, police rousted two vagrants who had been occupying the property, according to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Supreme Meadow Gold Ice Cream was founded by J.W. Parkman in the early 1900s, and served Dothan and the surrounding area, later expanding its milk and ice cream sales to several other states.
The building has been vacant since the plant closed in the 1980s, and was recently purchased by the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority for $55,000.
Attorney Jim Parkman, the founder’s grandson, said the plant was originally located several blocks away at the site of what is now The Plant entertainment venue on North St. Andrews and Burdeshaw streets. Over time the business grew and relocated to the site along East Powell Street.
“I sure do hate to hear the building burned,” said Parkman. “I have fond memories of the business, and going to see my Dad. That was the best ice cream. I can remember they used to have an old fashion ice cream fountain there, and I would enjoy that so much. Even after they stopped offering the fountain, I would enjoy going to see my Dad and eating an ice cream sandwich. I have fond memories of being from an ice cream family. We always had ice cream. Every night we had ice cream.”
Thursday’s fire is not far from the location of another fire that occurred five years ago. On July 13, 2014, the Saints Apartments building at Powell and North Foster Street was gutted by fire. The Saints Apartments property had been the subject of contention between city officials who wanted to demolish it and a developer who wanted to rehabilitate the building. The remains of the apartments were eventually torn down. Today, the site is a green space and the Peggi James Park.
