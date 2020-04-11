Dothan firefighters battle house fire on West Adams Street

Dothan firefighters worked Saturday afternoon to contain a fire at a house in the 400 block of West Adams Street.
The blaze and smoke caused extensive damage.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE RAPIDLY LATE SUNDAY MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ SUNDAY TO 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ SUNDAY TO 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY. * TIMING...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE RAPIDLY LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. THE HIGHEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY EVENING. THE WINDS WILL DECREASE LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...TENTS AND OTHER TEMPORARY OUTDOOR STRUCTURES THAT ARE VULNERABLE TO THESE TYPES OF WINDS COULD BE COMPROMISED. DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND PROPERTY DAMAGE, SUCH AS VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS COULD ALSO BE BLOWN ABOUT IF NOT PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Did your "co-workers" recently get a little smaller? Maybe a little furrier? As a lot of us transition to working from home, we have a new set of "co-workers"... our kids and pets! Share a pho…
Enter this national contest for your chance to win a $6,600 prize to put towards your car payments for a year!
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.