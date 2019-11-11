Members of the Dothan Fire Department battled a blaze in the middle of a parking lot Monday morning after the contents of a garbage truck caught fire.
The incident occurred near the American Freight Furniture store off Ross Clark Circle in the mid-morning hours. Garbage truck drivers are taught to dump their trucks’ refuse quickly after they notice a fire beginning in their vehicles, DFD deputy chief Chris Etheredge said.
A Mark Dunning Industries driver performed that maneuver in the empty portion of a large parking lot. Emergency personnel stayed on the scene for about an hour and a half because trash fires that originate in garbage trucks present several challenges, Etheredge noted.
“Once the trash has been compacted, you have to break it layer by layer to get to the (origin) of the fire,” he said.
Etheredge said some garbage truck fires begin due to chemical reactions, while some start due to a spark from a mechanical element of the truck. Others, though, begin after people toss away something like coals that still could be warm enough to spark a fire.
Etheredge said DFD responds to several trash cans fires in a year, and many are caused by hot coals. Etheredge advises residents to make sure coals are completely out before tossing them into a garbage can.
