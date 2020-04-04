Beginning Sunday morning, April 5, at 6:30, Dothan Utilities water personnel, along with the water line installation contractors, will be performing a large scale flushing activity at the intersection of Honeysuckle/Westgate Parkway and West Main/Highway 84 West intersection and the surrounding area for the newly-installed water transmission main.
Because of the size of the new water line, a large area will be flushed and may result in discolored water.
City workers will take measures in an effort to minimize disturbances. However, if water becomes discolored, it’s recommended that cold water is run full force for approximately 20 minutes or until the water clears. The water will likely clear in a few minutes, but if it does not, call the water department at (334) 615-3300.
