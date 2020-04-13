Two Wiregrass health groups are giving away masks to the public this week.
Complete Hearing and Healthcare Resource Center in Dothan each purchased 1,000 surgical masks through personal connections to distribute to community members, though they hope to cater to elderly people who are at higher risk of coronavirus-related complications.
“It’s just something that we wanted to do,” said Kristy Walding, hearing specialist at Complete Hearing. “Our business is closed and we work primarily with elderly people. We just wanted to make sure our patients are taken care of.”
Walding said the clinic recently reached out to some patients who said they didn’t have any kind of mask for going out in public and she wanted to help.
“There are a lot of elderly people in our area in need of a mask just to go the grocery store or pharmacy,” she said. “That’s just where our heart is; we just want to make sure people have access to be able to do what they need.”
The event, dubbed “Wiregrass Mask-a-thon,” will take place Wednesday at Complete Hearing and Thursday at Healthcare Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers are asking that people coming to collect masks stay in their cars and drive through. Someone will come to the car to assess how many masks are needed and complete the hand-off. There a four-mask maximum per family, but Walding said visitors can take one or two per person.
“We really just want it to be simple and safe as possible,” Walding said.
Any masks left over will be donated to Dothan nursing homes.
On Friday, the Dothan-Houston County Joint Information Center advised residents to wear universal face coverings in public settings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, following new advice from the Alabama Department of Health.
“This should not replace the practices we already have in place of social distancing, to stay at home, and to frequently wash your hands. This is just another step to end this pandemic,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said Friday.
