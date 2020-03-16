The Dothan/Houston County EMA Agency is working constantly to stay on top of the latest information available on the Coronavirus from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), but the agency is also reminding everyone to live their everyday lives.
“We are following the direction of the Alabama Department of Public Health, and it’s our job to pass what information we are given to the citizens,” Judah said. “But, the most important thing the people need to know is: don’t panic -- live your lives, just be cautious. Some people are going on with their everyday lives and that is what we should all be doing. We just have to be cautious as we do it.”
As of Monday morning, 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been documented in Alabama. There are no confirmed cases in Houston County or the Wiregrass area at this time.
“We have two hospitals in Dothan that are doing a fantastic job staying on top of testing potential coronavirus patients,” Judah said. “They are also working with their employees to make sure all patients, potential patients, and visitors are screened.”
According to information provided to Judah by the ADPH and the CDC, most of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus are affecting those with compromised immune systems.
The EMA, ADPH, and local hospitals are working closely to ensure everyone is one the same page if a confirmed case is reported in Houston County. If a confirmed case is reported, all media outlets will be informed. The EMA website will also post all up-to-date information to education the community.
Judah believes the recent closings for schools and request to avoid large groups was established out of caution.
“Everything being done is out of precaution for everyone’s safety,” Judah said. “The ADPH is recommending people not participating in large gathering out of precaution. The schools are closed out of precaution. This is to help eliminate the chance of the virus spreading. It is all out of precaution. Should people visit our local restaurants, yes they should. But, they should also know our restaurants are following steps to sanitize to ensure the safety of their patrons.”
Judah recommends everyone follow the safety tips:
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
» Stay home when you are sick.
» Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.
» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
» Maintain social distancing of six feet whenever possible.
The is making the following recommendations concerning public gatherings, food establishment and other retail venues, and businesses:
» No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.
» Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train, or bus.
» For retail business, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
» Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
» All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled.
» Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals, and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
While workplaces should attempt to heed to these recommendations whenever possible, it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible.
Judah also reminds everyone not to depend on social media as your information source.
“When it comes to the coronavirus, don’t believe every rumor you see or hear,” Judah said. “If you have questions or concerns focus on correct information provided through the Alabama Department of Public Health website by visiting www.alabamapublichealth.gov or visit the EMA website at dothanhoustoncountyema.org for the latest and accurate information provided to us from the ADPH or the CAC.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.