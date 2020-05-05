Dothan Houston County Library System offers curbside pickup

Although the Dothan Houston County Library System remains closed, the library is offering curbside pickup at all three branches of the library system, including the bookmobile.
According to Dothan Houston County Library System Director Cynthia Plesner, the library is committed to providing residents access to information, especially in times of a crisis. She believes the curbside service is a way to support high-risk individuals, schools, and families working from home.
The library reserves the right to cancel, change, or limit any aspect of curbside pickup at any time.
Curbside pickup for all patrons is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In order to use curbside pickup, patrons are asked to log into their library account at dhcls.org/catalog and place requested items on hold through the catalog. Patrons may also call the library at (334) 793-9767 and make a request over the phone with their library card.
Library staff will call all patrons when their holds are available. The library will designate curbside parking spots for pickup along with identifying signage displaying the library’s phone number. Once outside of the library, patrons will park in the designated parking spots and call the library. A staff member will deliver materials to the patron’s vehicle.
A physical library card must be presented before receiving your materials. The library staff asks that patrons remain in their vehicles.
For more information about curbside pickup, please send us a Facebook message, an email at dhcls@dhcls.org, or visit our website: www.dhcls.org/curbside
Effective May 5, 2020, the bookmobile will resume its regular schedule (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays). All patrons are encouraged to place holds to be picked up at the bookmobile. Patrons may return items, pickup holds, or check out items available on the bookmobile. No patrons will be allowed on the bookmobile.
Please visit the bookmobile page for full bookmobile schedule at (https://www.dhcls.org/special-services/bookmobile/schedule/).
Patrons may request books by logging into their library account, emailing bookmobile@dhcls.org, or calling or texting the bookmobile at: (334) 791-0160.
