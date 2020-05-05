Dothan Houston County Library System offers curbside pickup

Although the Dothan Houston County Library System remains closed, it is offering curbside pickup at all three branches and the bookmobile.
According to Dothan Houston County Library System Director Cynthia Plesner, the library is committed to providing residents access to information, especially in times of a crisis. She believes the curbside service is a way to support high-risk people, schools and families working from home.
The library reserves the right to cancel, change, or limit any aspect of curbside pickup at any time.
Curbside pickup for all patrons is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
To use curbside pickup, patrons are asked to log into their library account at dhcls.org catalog and place requested items on hold through the catalog. Patrons also can call the library at 334-793-9767 and make a request with their library card.
Library staffers will call all patrons when their holds are available. The library will designate curbside parking spots for pickup along with identifying signage displaying the library’s phone number. Once at the library, patrons will park in the designated parking spots and call the library. A staff member will deliver materials to the patron’s vehicle.
A physical library card must be presented before receiving materials. The library staff asks that patrons remain in their vehicles.
For more information about curbside pickup, send a Facebook message, an email at dhcls@dhcls.org, or visit the website www.dhcls.org/curbside
Effective Tuesday, the bookmobile resumed its regular Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays schedule. All patrons are encouraged to place holds to be picked up at the bookmobile. Patrons can return items, pick up holds or check out items available on the bookmobile.
No patrons will be allowed on the bookmobile.
For a bookmobile schedule, visit www.dhcls.org/special-services/book mobile/schedule/.
Patrons can request books by logging into their library account, emailing bookmobile@dhcls.org, or calling or texting the bookmobile at 334-791-0160.
