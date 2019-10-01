Dothan issues no burn order

The Dothan Fire Department has issued a no burn order effective immediately.
According to Dothan Fire Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge, no burn permits will be issued by the Fire Prevention Division until significant rainfall is received.
“This order also includes burning yard debris in containers,” said Dothan Fire Battalion Chief David Hasty.
Working in conjunction with the fire alert issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission, officials have issued the order to ensure safety citizens and their property.
As a result of the current drought conditions, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) recently upgraded its recent fire danger advisory to a statewide fire alert.
According to AFC while under a fire alert, permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the state forester. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor.
With the extremely dry weather, conditions are such that any fire can quickly spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to forests but also threatening lives and destroying property.
Over the past two weeks, AFC wildland firefighters have responded to 182 wildfires across Alabama, burning approximately 2,608 acres. These numbers include a 470-acre fire in Talladega County, one for 391 acres in DeKalb County, and several which were over 100 acres, but they do not reflect the numerous fires suppressed by volunteer fire departments across the state.
“The safety of citizens and the protection of their property will always be paramount in our decision-making process,” said Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. “Due to the lack of rainfall, coupled with the low humidity conditions over the past weeks conditions are too dangerous to allow any outdoor burning.”
Dothan fire officials will continue to monitor the current weather/drought situation and update the public as conditions warrant.
