Some of the world’s best audio systems for motorcycles are created in Dothan. Larry Adams Jr. owns the trophies to prove it.
Just months after opening LA Audio across the street from Dothan Preparatory Academy, Adams claimed two major championships for quality sound systems during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month. Adams claimed the International Auto Sound Challenge Association North American Champion crown and the Bagger Beatz three- to eight-speaker class title.
Given he only began professionally installing sound systems this year, the news stunned Adams when they announced he won the championships.
“I went to go experience it,” he said. “I had no clue. I was a little shocked.”
Adams’ journey to his new profession and new shop comes as the culmination of several different aspects of his life. As a teenager, Adams sang in his high school choir and displayed a devout love for music.
That translated briefly into creating car audio systems, but eventually Adams developed a love for motorcycles – and going fast. He pursued that creative outlet for a time, but even that desire waned.
“I reached a time in my life where I wanted to slow down and wanted to hear my radio,” Adams said.
Adams had professional-level sound systems installed in his motorcycle and even took them to competitions. When a high-price system someone else installed failed him last year, Adams decided he could do better.
“I redid it for $600,” he said.
His health also aided in the decision to professionally install motorcycle audio systems. Adams worked for his father’s moving company for 22 years, but doctors advised him his knees could no longer handle the work.
Adams leased space from William Thomas at The Tint Guys several months ago and has been steadily building his business – although his phone stays much busier after the championships.
“I spend four hours a morning on the phone,” he said. “I need a secretary just to answer the phone.”
Adams said several elements form a winning sound system.
He begins with quality parts like speakers, oxygen-free copper wires, and harnesses. Then Adams ensures every inch of visible wire is protected from the elements with a coating.
Those steps only form the basis of a championship system. Adams fine-tunes his system with meters, and even things like song choice can sink a contestant’s chances to claim a title – especially in the motorcycle-specific Bagger Beatz competitions.
Songs need to display a wide variety of frequencies and match the system’s specific strengths, Adams noted.
At competitions, judges inspect the quality of the speaker installations and listen for any aspects that may ding sound quality. Of course, some competitions measure the amount of sound produced – with the target range about 110 decibels, Adams said.
